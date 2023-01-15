Alexander Isak the hero for Newcastle as Aleksandar Mitrovic pays the penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexander Isak the hero for Newcastle as Aleksandar Mitrovic pays the penalty

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 4.17pm
Newcastle goalscorer Alexander Isak, left, celebrates with Joe Willock, centre, and manager Eddie Howe at full-time (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle goalscorer Alexander Isak, left, celebrates with Joe Willock, centre, and manager Eddie Howe at full-time (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Record signing Alexander Isak headed Newcastle back into the Premier League’s top three after old boy Aleksandar Mitrovic had fluffed his lines for Fulham.

The £60million striker’s third goal for the club secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at St James’ Park, but only after one-time Tyneside favourite Mitrovic had seen a successful penalty ruled out for a double contact.

Eddie Howe’s men, who controversially included Joelinton in their starting line-up despite his midweek arrest for drink-driving, leapfrogged Manchester United back into third place in the table as a result of extending their unbeaten league run to 14 games.

Fulham, however, may feel hard done by after frustrating their hosts for long periods and threatening repeatedly on the counter.

Joe Willock curled a third-minute attempt wide after cutting inside from Joelinton’s flick-on and Issa Diop got in an important block to deny Sean Longstaff after he had run on to Bruno Guimaraes’ clever reverse pass two minutes later.

Mitrovic was similarly snuffed out at the other end as the visitors responded, but full-back Kenny Tete might have done better with his follow-up from the edge of the box, which he skied high over.

Fulham were working their way into the game with Andreas Pereira and Willian starting to make an impression behind Mitrovic, although Callum Wilson saw a 21st-minute effort deflected across goal after Miguel Almiron had played Sean Longstaff in behind full-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Wilson powered a header into keeper Bernd Leno’s arms from Kieran Trippier’s cross as Newcastle stepped up a gear, and the striker was unable to make meaningful contact with Willock’s cross after the midfielder’s fine first touch had taken him past Tete 12 minutes before half-time.

The link-up between Longstaff, Almiron and Trippier down the Magpies’ right was proving fruitful, but they went straight down the middle with six minutes of the half remaining, Leno pulling off a good reaction save after Wilson, who fired straight at the keeper in stoppage time, had spun on to Fabian Schar’s pass.

Bruno Guimaraes receives treatment
Bruno Guimaraes receives treatment (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Guimaraes, who had twice been treated for an ankle problem during the first half before leaving the pitch in tears at the break, was replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin but it was Wilson who passed up another opportunity when he missed the target with a firm header from Trippier’s 51st-minute corner.

Schar was unfortunate to see a 61st-minute free-kick come back off the post before Almiron’s shot from the rebound was smuggled to safety.

However, Marco Silva’s men thought they had taken the lead after they were awarded a penalty after a VAR review of Trippier’s challenge on Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Aleksandar Mitrovic takes his penalty against Newcastle
Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty was disallowed after he struck the ball twice (Owen Humphreys/PA)

After a lengthy delay, Mitrovic sent the spot-kick past Nick Pope, but only with the help of a double-contact and referee Robert Jones swiftly ruled out the strike to hand the home side a fortunate escape.

Saint-Maximin blasted just wide from 20 yards with 13 minutes remaining as the home side attempted to capitalise on their reprieve, and they did just that with seconds of normal time remaining when substitute Isak headed home from point-blank range after Wilson had sent the ball back across goal.

