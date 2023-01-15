Relieved boss Graham Potter: Chelsea supporters got us over the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relieved boss Graham Potter: Chelsea supporters got us over the line

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 6.03pm
Graham Potter saw his team win for just the second time since October (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter saw his team win for just the second time since October (Mike Egerton/PA)

Graham Potter praised Chelsea’s supporters for getting his team “over the line” against Crystal Palace at the end of a difficult week in which fans had sung the name of his predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Kai Havertz’s 64th-minute header earned the Blues a 1-0 win as boss Potter finally found relief following a torrid spell which had seen his side win just once in nine league games.

There was a feeling of togetherness between players and fans around Stamford Bridge on a day that began with an emotional tribute to former manager Gianluca Vialli who died earlier this month.

“Fantastic,” said Potter. “An emotional day, because of the tributes to Gianluca, which I thought were very fitting for a man of his quality.

“I thought the crowd were great today – in terms of supporting the team and recognising the moment we’re in and recognising the young players on the pitch. They stuck with the guys and got us over the line. In the end, it’s an important three points.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t relieved, because it’s nice to get a win. You have to deal with the bad times, deal with the tough situations, accept the criticism that comes your way and take your responsibilities. That’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Potter gave a debut to 21-year-old defender Benoit Badiashile, who impressed alongside Thiago Silva as Chelsea earned just their second clean sheet in the league since October.

Stamford Bridge was also buoyed by the half-time on-pitch unveiling of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who has joined on an eight-and-a-half-year contract from Shakhtar Donetsk for an initial £62million, possibly rising to £88m.

It will provide respite for the manager as he continues to wrestle with an injury crisis that has left him without 11 first-team players.

“Benoit did really well,” said Potter. “It was a good game for him. (Kalidou) Koulibaly’s had a lot of football recently. The turnaround from Thursday night to today was really big.

“You can see (Badiashile’s) quality, he passes the ball well. When he needed to head it out, he did. He’s adapting to the Premier League and that’s going to take a bit of time. He’s a young player and I think he’ll get better and better. The first game was very positive.

Benoit Badiashile
Benoit Badiashile made his Chelsea debut against Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The players have suffered of course, it’s not nice. That’s why it’s important to enjoy the win today. It’s three points and it gives us a shot in the arm for the weekend.

“I think we’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to understand that we’ve got 11 players unavailable, so obviously you can’t just sign players to replace those because in the end you will have a squad of 30. So you have to do the right thing, look at what the right solutions are.

“My job is to support the club, make the right decisions, and help the team improve.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was booked for remonstrating with officials and believes his side were on the receiving end of some poor decisions.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Patrick Vieira felt decisions went against his side (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think we did enough to at least get a point today,” he said. “There was a lot of frustration (with the officials) from my side. I think we get too many decisions against us.

“What is important to understand is that we don’t want any kind of favour, we just want to be treated like everybody else.

“I think today there were too many decisions that went against us and the frustration grows game after game.”

