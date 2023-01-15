Arsenal extend Premier League lead to eight points with win at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Arsenal extend Premier League lead to eight points with win at Tottenham

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 6.35pm Updated: January 15 2023, 7.29pm
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 derby win at Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s side did the damage in the first half with Hugo Lloris putting through his own net before Gunners captain Martin Odegaard rifled home from 25 yards.

A first double over their north London rivals since 2014 ensured leaders Arsenal capitalised on defending champions Manchester City losing at Old Trafford on Saturday to further raise hope they could win the title again for the first time in 19 years.

In-form Manchester United are Arsenal’s next opponents and they will now hope for a favour from Antonio Conte’s side, who travel to City on Thursday struggling to stay in the top four race and with Harry Kane still one goal short of Jimmy Greaves’ club scoring record.

There were unsavoury scenes at full-time with Aaron Ramsdale appearing to be kicked by a Tottenham supporter who jumped onto the advertising hoarding behind the goal of the South Stand before Arteta was able to lead his players away to celebrate with their own fans.

Both teams had injury concerns ahead of the match and while Dejan Kulusevski returned for Spurs, Rodrigo Bentancur missed out and Bukayo Saka was able to shake off his minor hamstring issue to start for the visitors.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Bukayo Saka shrugged off injury concerns and had a hand in Arsenal’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Results elsewhere this weekend only heightened the importance of the match and it did not take long for the leaders to get into their groove with in-form Eddie Nketiah denied by Lloris in the seventh minute.

Lloris’ hesitancy in possession proved the catalyst for the chance and his next involvement produced the opener after another error.

Saka created space by the byline and his cross, which took a slight deflection off Ryan Sessegnon, fooled Lloris, who could only parry the ball into his own net.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
There was early dejection for Ryan Sessegnon and Spurs (PA)

It was not the first mistake by the Spurs captain in a big game this season but Tottenham almost levelled instantly when Sessegnon found Son Heung-min inside the area, only for Ramsdale to make a fine low stop with his legs.

It was a fleeting moment of attacking intent from Conte’s side who quickly found themselves back on the ropes.

Lloris saved from Odegaard soon after before Thomas Partey was denied another north London stunner by the woodwork.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aaron Ramsdale, in good form for the visitors, enjoyed their second goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Partey, who scored a superb curled effort in the 3-1 win in October, let fly with a volley from 25 yards that thundered against the base of the post after pin-ball in the Spurs area.

A second goal for Arsenal felt inevitable and it arrived eight minutes before the break.

William Saliba won the first ball before Partey and Saka combined to release Odegaard in space and the Gunners captain rifled into the bottom corner from range for his eighth goal this season.

It was fully deserved for the visitors and while Spurs improved, with Kane denied by Ramsdale, it remained 2-0 at the break.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane is still one goal behind Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record for Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

The traditional second-half team were true to their word after the restart with Kulusevski firing over before Kane was denied by another fine Ramsdale save.

Even better was to follow from the Arsenal goalkeeper, who stuck out a boot to deflect a Sessegnon effort wide after a slick one-two with Kane.

Tempers started to boil over when substitute Richarlison had words with Brazil team-mate Gabriel Martinelli and Kulusevski collided with Arteta in the technical area.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and his team extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points (PA)

Yet those incidents and a flurry of yellow cards only proved to take the sting out of Spurs’ attempted comeback.

Nketiah squandered the chance to seal the points with 21 minutes left when Lloris raced out quickly to save his effort following Granit Xhaka’s pass to keep Tottenham’s faint hopes alive.

Despite Richarlison and Ivan Perisic coming on and Kulusevski testing the excellent Ramsdale late on, Arsenal comfortable saw out the final exchanges to move 14 points clear of their rivals.

However, there were ugly scenes after the final whistle.

After an apparent exchange of words with Richarlison, Ramsdale was on the receiving end of a kick from a supporter. Xhaka appeared to be frustrated by developments, with Arteta stepping in and the Arsenal contingent moving to the other end of the stadium to celebrate with their fans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…

Editor's Picks