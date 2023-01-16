Toddlers more likely to help dogs get treats than toys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toddlers more likely to help dogs get treats than toys

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 12.04am
Toddlers more likely to help dogs get treats than toys (Johnny Green/PA)
Toddlers more likely to help dogs get treats than toys (Johnny Green/PA)

Toddlers are more likely to help a dog reach a treat than a toy, especially if it has shown interest in the nibble.

The findings come as a part of a study that looked at whether youngsters were likely to impulsively help a pet.

Researchers found that a group of children aged two to three were twice as likely to help a dog reach a treat or toy when the animal showed interest than if it did not.

According to the study, the children were more likely to help the dogs get out-of-reach items if they already lived with a pet dog, the dogs were livelier and if the item was a treat rather than a toy.

Lead scientist Dr Rachna Reddy, a postdoctoral fellow in evolutionary anthropology at Duke University in North Carolina, said: “These findings lend support to our hypothesis that children’s early-developing proclivities for goal-reading and pro-sociality extend beyond humans to other animals.

“From several perspectives, children’s proclivities to attribute desires and goals to pet dogs during real-life, in-person interactions is unsurprising.

“However, we observed as early as two years of age, children behave in ways showing they are not only able to read the goal-directed behaviour of another animal but can and do employ that knowledge to help an animal reach its own goal.

“In addition to informing us about childhood helping, these early child behaviours may have important evolutionary significance.”

The experiments conducted with three friendly dogs – Fiona, Henry and Seymour – took place at the University of Michigan’s child laboratory between 2015 and 2020.

Scientists recruited 97 toddlers – 51 girls and 46 boys – from middle-class families in and around the city of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and surrounding towns.

Forty-four of the children had dogs at home and 53 did not.

The study found that the toddlers gave dogs out-of-reach treats and toys in 50% of events where the animals tried to get the items themselves.

However, children only offered the dogs objects they had ignored on 26% of occasions.

Researchers also found that having a dog at home, the dog being highly engaged, and the out-of-reach object being food rather than a toy also increased the likelihood of the children giving dogs objects.

The findings are published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions.

