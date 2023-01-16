‘Devastated’ Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open before first round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Devastated’ Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open before first round

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 5.59am
The Australian Open was dealt a major blow when a ‘devastated’ Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal ahead of his scheduled first-round match on Tuesday (Mark Baker/AP)
The Australian Open was dealt a major blow when a ‘devastated’ Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal ahead of his scheduled first-round match on Tuesday (Mark Baker/AP)

The Australian Open was dealt a major blow when a “devastated” Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal ahead of his scheduled first-round match on Tuesday.

The Australian number one, considered one of the favourites after reaching his first grand slam singles final at Wimbledon last summer, had not played a warm-up event because of a knee injury.

He contested a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday and did not indicate his participation was in doubt, but he called an impromptu press conference on Monday afternoon.

“I’m devastated, obviously,” said Kyrgios. “It’s my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably.

“Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

Kyrgios’ physiotherapist Will Maher revealed a small tear in the Australian’s left meniscus had caused a cyst to develop, which will need to be removed surgically.

Maher said: “To Nick’s credit, he did try everything, to the point even last week he was having a procedure called a fenestration and drainage where they use a syringe to try and drain the cyst, which Nick has some pretty gruesome photos of.

Nick Kyrgios, left, did not pull up well after a charity contest against Novak Djokovic on Friday
Nick Kyrgios, left, did not pull up well after a charity contest against Novak Djokovic on Friday (Mark Baker/AP)

“We used the charity event against Novak as a gauge to see if he could compete at that highest level. He didn’t pull up great, and he still tried to give himself every chance in the following days to have subsequent training. But it was clear that with each passing session that he was getting sorer and sorer.”

Kyrgios eventually made the decision after a hit with his great friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, with whom he won the doubles title last year, on Monday.

“He pushed me around the court a little bit,” said Kyrgios. “It was easier to make the call today.

“It doesn’t feel good. When I finish a session or finish a match, it’s just constant throbbing. I’ve barely had a good night’s sleep the last four, five nights.”

The good news for Kyrgios is it should be a simple injury to fix and he could be back for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in early March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented