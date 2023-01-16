Germany’s defence minister resigns amid Ukraine weapons criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany’s defence minister resigns amid Ukraine weapons criticism

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 9.25am Updated: January 16 2023, 9.47am
German defence minister Christine Lambrecht (AP)
German defence minister Christine Lambrecht (AP)

German defence minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernisation programmes and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Ms Lambrecht said she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.

“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.

There was no immediate word on Ms Lambrecht’s possible replacement.

The 57-year-old has been defence minister since Mr Scholz became Chancellor in December 2021.

Critics have long portrayed her as being out of her depth, but Mr Scholz stood by her, describing her last month as “a first-class defence minister”.

Christine Lambrecht
Ms Lambrecht had come under criticism from many quarters and was accused of poor judgment (AP)

Pressure on her mounted recently after an ill-judged New Year video message.

Ms Lambrecht’s resignation comes at a sensitive moment, as Mr Scholz faces mounting pressure to make another significant step forward in German military aid to Ukraine by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Earlier this month, Germany agreed to provide 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers and a Patriot air defence missile battery to Kyiv.

Germany has given Ukraine substantial support in recent months, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems. But critics, some inside Germany’s governing coalition, have long complained of Mr Scholz’s perceived hesitancy to step up aid.

Ms Lambrecht was overshadowed on the issue by the Chancellor, who made most major announcements.

She was then-finance minister Mr Scholz’s deputy before being appointed justice minister in 2019. She also was minister for families and women in the closing months of then-chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

She was respected in those roles but was widely viewed as one of the Mr Scholz government’s weakest links at the defence ministry.

Germany Ukraine Marder
Ms Lambrecht talks with soldiers during a presentation at barracks in Marienberg, eastern Germany (dpa via AP)

The notoriously unwieldy department has a history of diminishing ministers’ reputations.

Its importance increased with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That prompted Scholz to announce a special 100 billion-euro (£88 billion) fund to upgrade the German military, the Bundeswehr, which has suffered for years from neglect and in particular from aging, poorly functioning equipment.

Last month, Ms Lambrecht dismissed suggestions that the government had been too slow to get going on its spending drive.

She said officials have moved fast but that “such projects must be carefully negotiated – this is tax money”.

The minister also drew criticism for hapless communication, starting with a January 2022 announcement that Germany would deliver 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine as “a very clear signal that we stand by your side”.

In April, she took her 21-year-old son along on a military helicopter flight, which became public when he posted a photo to Instagram that it turned out the minister had taken herself.

Her ministry said she had applied for permission and paid the costs herself, but critics said it showed poor judgment.

An amateurish New Year’s video message on her own private Instagram account prompted new opposition calls for Ms Lambrecht’s departure and strained political allies’ patience.

It showed a barely audible Ms Lambrecht speaking against a backdrop of loud New Year’s Eve fireworks in a Berlin street.

“A war is raging in the middle of Europe,” she said. “And connected with that for me were a lot of special impressions that I was able to gain — many, many meetings with interesting, great people.”

