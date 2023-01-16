Olympics coverage to remain free-to-air on the BBC until at least 2032

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olympics coverage to remain free-to-air on the BBC until at least 2032

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 11.37am
Great Britain's best Olympic moments will continue to be captured by the BBC (Adam Davy/PA)
Great Britain’s best Olympic moments will continue to be captured by the BBC (Adam Davy/PA)

Coverage of the Olympic Games will remain free-to-air on the BBC until at least 2032 after the corporation confirmed a new joint partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

The deal means the BBC, whose coverage of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics attracted a total of 36.4 million television viewers, will continue to broadcast the Games across all its platforms.

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “The Olympic Games is a truly special event – thrilling and inspiring in equal measure – (and) I’m delighted it will be on free-to-air for the UK public. I know the BBC will do a fantastic job bringing all the action and analysis to the public.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Sky Brown was among the Team GB stars who captured the imagination in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

The agreement follows the International Olympic Committee’s decision to award all European media rights for the four Games post-Paris – starting with the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026 – to the EBU and WBD.

Under the terms of the agreement, the EBU and WBD have guaranteed to offer free-to-air coverage of the Olympics across all 49 of its European territories.

The EBU and WBD partnered to win the rights for the first time in 2015, but that deal did not include the UK. However, the new partnership essentially means coverage will remain unchanged for British viewers, anchored by one network channel, a live action stream and specific events available on demand via platforms including iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

BBC officials were forced to defend the corporation’s coverage in Tokyo after complaints about its live-streaming choices.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
Max Whitlock is targeting a third straight Olympic gold medal in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

“As the BBC is no longer able to offer live streams of every sport we often have to make difficult decisions about which sports to show live and which to show on delay,” the BBC said in a statement at the time.

IOC president Thomas Bach welcomed the deal and the “critical financial stability” it would bring.

“The EBU and its Members provide unparalleled broadcast expertise and reach across Europe, and Warner Bros. Discovery, through the recent combination of Warner Media and Discovery, represents one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies across all programming genres and platforms,” said Bach.

“It demonstrates the ongoing appeal of the Olympic Games across Europe. As the IOC redistributes 90 per cent of the revenues it generates, this long-term agreement also provides critical financial stability to the wider sporting movement and ultimately supports the athletes themselves.”

