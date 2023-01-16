Trust in police shattered, says Downing Street, after ‘appalling’ Carrick case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Trust in police shattered, says Downing Street, after ‘appalling’ Carrick case

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 1.03pm Updated: January 16 2023, 4.57pm
Downing Street described the Carrick case as ‘appalling’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Downing Street described the Carrick case as ‘appalling’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

More change is needed in the Metropolitan Police, Downing Street said, after serving officer David Carrick admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

Downing Street described the case as “appalling” and said that high-profile incidents had “shattered” public trust.

The Met has apologised to victims after it emerged Carrick had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment, between 2000 and 2021.

Carrick, who joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings, and was only suspended after being arrested over a second rape complaint in October 2021.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to plead guilty to four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault, relating to a 40-year-old woman in 2003.

Downing Street said that police forces must “root out” any such officers, while acknowledging that public trust has been damaged by the case.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This is an appalling case and the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with all of his victims.

“We have been clear, there is no place in our police forces for officers who fall so seriously short of the acceptable standards of behaviour and are not fit to wear the uniform.

“Police forces must root out these officers to restore the public’s trust, which has been shattered by high-profile events such as this.

“The Home Office is pushing for improvement and has recently announced a review of police dismissals to ensure the system is fair and effective at removing officers who are not fit to serve.”

Rishi Sunak retains faith in the Met and its chief Sir Mark Rowley, the spokesman said, adding: “The commissioner has acknowledged the significant work required by the force.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at how the dismissal process for officers can be improved, amid concerns about a lack of public trust in the police.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the case was evidence of “appalling failures” in the police vetting procedures.

She said: “This is a truly shocking and appalling case, with the most devastating rapes, sexual and violent crimes committed against women by a serving police officer.

“It is a tribute to the bravery of his victims that this man has now been caught.

“But it is further evidence of appalling failures in the police vetting and misconduct processes, still not addressed by Government, that he was ever able to serve as a police officer.

“Everyone who demanded change will feel badly let down today.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said that the facts of the case were “disturbing”.

“Officers like David Carrick need to be identified and rooted out quickly, with investment in quality supervision and training to ensure the small number of officers who abuse their position are removed immediately.”

Former home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “These shocking and heinous crimes raise serious questions as to how a senior serving police officer was able to abuse his position of trust and authority.”

The Met has said that the force is confident Carrick would not have passed vetting procures to join the force today, and said that in 2009, when he joined what is now the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, previous incidents resulting in criminal or misconduct action were not necessarily taken into consideration.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle wrote to MPs and parliamentary staff describing Carrick’s actions “heinous”.

“Although none of these offences took place on the Parliamentary Estate, I know how troubling and unwelcome it is that Carrick was allowed to work among us,” he said.

Sir Lindsay said that he was “seeking clear reassurance from the Metropolitan Police that their system failures which enabled Carrick to work in Parliament will never be repeated”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented