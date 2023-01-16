Australian Open top seed Iga Swiatek overcomes tricky Jule Niemeier test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian Open top seed Iga Swiatek overcomes tricky Jule Niemeier test

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 1.29pm
Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier (Aaron Favila/AP)
Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier (Aaron Favila/AP)

Iga Swiatek was relieved after surviving a tight first-round tussle with Jule Niemeier at Melbourne Park.

The world number one and heavy Australian Open favourite was 5-3 down in the second set against German Niemeier before fighting back to triumph 6-4 7-5.

“For sure I’m happy I was able to come back in the second set and break back,” said Swiatek, who had to recover from a set down against the same opponent in the fourth round of the US Open.

“That was an important moment, for sure. But it’s the beginning of the season, first match of the first grand slam. So it’s always tough. Jule is not an easy opponent, so I’m happy I’m through and going to be able to play more matches here.

“My goal for the next matches is not being in those situations and not starting the set with losing a break. But it happens.”

Swiatek has established herself as the dominant force in women’s tennis following the retirements of Serena Williams and reigning champion Ashleigh Barty.

The 21-year-old admitted the expectation that she will win every match weighs heavily.

“For sure I feel the expectations, that people a little bit they want to take for granted that I’m going to win those first rounds,” she said.

“It’s always not easy. Every match is a different story. You have to really work hard to make it done.

“I just wish that some people would understand a little bit more how it is to compete every week of your life basically. You just have to deal with that. Maybe it will be a little bit easier if there were less people that are judging.”

Swiatek is not as comfortable yet on hard courts as on her favoured clay and was in tears after losing to American number one Jessica Pegula at the United Cup last weekend.

Third seed Pegula is the woman in form to start the season as she chases her first grand slam title and she swept to a 6-0 6-1 victory over Jaqueline Cristian.

She plans to be as ruthless as possible, saying: “It definitely gives me a lot of confidence. I think winning matches like that, knowing I’m playing really focused every single point and not letting any points or games go to waste, I think that helps your game a lot.”

Jessica Pegula swept into the second round
Jessica Pegula swept into the second round (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Coco Gauff also looked strong in a 6-1 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova to set up a clash with Emma Raducanu while sixth seed Maria Sakkari defeated Yuan Yue 6-1 6-4.

The match between the only two former champions in the women’s draw went the way of Victoria Azarenka, who defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6 (3).

Last year’s runner-up Danielle Collins, who is battling a knee problem, survived a very tight encounter against Anna Kalinskaya, coming through 7-5 5-7 6-4, while there were also victories for Madison Keys, Petra Kvitova and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, again exiled to an outside court.

Two seeds went out – 25th seed Marie Bouzkova losing to a resurgent former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu while Amanda Anisimova, who made the fourth round last year, fell to Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

