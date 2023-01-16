‘Difference of opinion’ among top police on moving officer after Covid cover row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Difference of opinion’ among top police on moving officer after Covid cover row

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 2.31pm
Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Simon Byrne gave evidence on Monday to an employment tribunal taken by former senior officer Emma Bond against the PSNI. (PA)
Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Simon Byrne gave evidence on Monday to an employment tribunal taken by former senior officer Emma Bond against the PSNI. (PA)

There was a difference of opinion between the most senior officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland about moving a commander from Londonderry following a row over working practices during the pandemic.

Former chief superintendent Emma Bond had been the first female police commander in Derry.

She become embroiled in a row after informing her superiors that dozens of officers did not report for duty in the district over a two-week period in April 2020, while still getting paid.

They believed they were allowed to be on stand-by from home.

Disciplinary notices against the officers were halted by Chief Constable Simon Byrne following legal advice.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2019
Emma Bond (Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Ms Bond confronted the officers about the matter and later became the target for complaints, and a disciplinary notice was made against her before being withdrawn.

She was later transferred to a role in the police training college before leaving the service in February 2022 following a 23-year career.

Ms Bond, who was made an MBE for service to policing in 2019, is now an assistant chief constable with Police Scotland.

She has taken an employment tribunal against the PSNI, arguing she was discriminated against by the service because she is a woman and as a result was removed from her command position in Derry.

Giving evidence to the tribunal, Mr Byrne insisted the decision to move Ms Bond from Derry was taken in her interests, and was neither a punishment nor any reflection on her competence.

Mr Byrne also revealed that shortly after taking up the chief role in the PSNI, he recommended that a more senior officer should lead the police team in Derry.

He said in 2019 the lead officer was “not sufficiently senior to deal with the challenges, threats and complexity” of the role.

Ms Bond was appointed to the role in January 2020.

The tribunal heard Ms Bond was keen to remain in Derry, describing an “unfinished job” that she could complete.

In his second day of evidence the chief constable said he had generally been concerned for Ms Bond’s welfare at the point, pointing to a demanding role, long hours and hours of travelling every day to Derry from where she was based.

He said the police college role she went to was a “challenging and meaningful role” and would help Ms Bond gain further professional development for future promotion to senior management.

“It was not a punishment and it was not a reflection of no confidence,” he told the tribunal hearing.

“This post, in my view, was a key opportunity to do just that because it was about innovation and transformation. She wouldn’t have had that experience had the claimant stayed in Derry city and Strabane which was about operational policing.

“This is about the best interests of the claimant … I spent considerable time listening to her aspirations and ambition, offering her opportunities to get different perspectives and professional development. She had already had plenty of operational experience, if her ambition was to attend the next assessment centre, this would give her additional evidence to support that.”

Coronavirus – Tue Mar 30, 2021
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, assistant chief constable Alan Todd said he argued for Ms Bond to remain in Derry while he gave evidence to the tribunal in Belfast on Monday.

He gave this perspective during a meeting of senior police around the movement of several officers, including Ms Bond.

“As a matter of policy I don’t like commanders to move unnecessarily,” he said, raising the matter of continuity and having established teams.

“I had some concerns that one of my senior commanders would be moved whilst under investigation, whilst that wasn’t the driver for the decision, I did raise it as the possible perception of others.

“I also accept that routinely decisions get made that aren’t in line with things I have proposed. It’s an unpredictable process at best.”

Mr Todd also told the tribunal that he does not believe Ms Bond’s reputation was tainted by the disciplinary notice.

He said it was “awkward” to operate in those circumstances but added: “It’s the nature of senior positions to find yourself in that space from time to time.”

The hearing continues.

