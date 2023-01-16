Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have to become difficult to beat again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have to become difficult to beat again

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 2.51pm Updated: January 16 2023, 3.46pm
Jurgen Klopp’s side lost at Brighton on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Jurgen Klopp's side lost at Brighton on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his under-performing side will have to go back to basics in order to solve their current problems.

A sixth Premier League defeat of the season at Brighton has left the Reds 10 points adrift of the top four but, with an FA Cup replay at Wolves to face on Tuesday, there is little time to correct the issues.

But Klopp said the thing they had to be was more difficult to beat.

“The issues we had in that game were obvious,” he said.

“In the end, these are football problems and you solve them with football and to play better football than we did at Brighton should not be too difficult.

“We have to be more compact. The pitch looks too big when we are defending. You have to go back to basics and from there you can make steps.

“We have to do some things slightly different and some things the same. All the success in football starts with solid defending and that’s what we have to do again.”

With the third-round replay coming just three days after their trip to the south coast, Klopp will make changes to his team.

It could be a blessing in disguise as they have looked lethargic in recent weeks.

“We need fresh legs. The easy thing for me is to sit here and tell the boys ‘At Brighton you put us in the situation so let’s see how you can get us out of it’,” said Klopp.

“But that would mean I am out of responsibility (not being responsible) and I just can’t.”

Klopp has clearly stated his position on the January transfer window – with further additions to the arrival of £38million forward Cody Gakpo highly unlikely due to financial restraints.

He is not blind to the fact there needs to be change but he believes now is not the right time.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez is edging closer to fitness after a minor muscle injury (John Walton/PA)

“We look outside as well. It’s not that we’re stubborn and think ‘We’ll go with these boys until 2050’. That’s not how we see it,” he said.

“It is all about what you can do and what you want to do – but much more important what you can do.

“If solutions for us were out there, available and do-able of course we would bring in players to help but we have an existing squad as well and we are under-performing, I know that.

“But I can’t sit here and blame the players every time. It is my responsibility that they perform.

“Yes we have limited options but we have players with a contract here, they are just not available. If they would be all-in it would be a different situation.

“Our squad is not too small. Do we have to strengthen? Oh yes. Is this the right moment to do it? I can’t see it because of the situation we are in. The situation doesn’t change, even though we lost another game since the last press conference.”

Darwin Nunez is edging closer to fitness after a minor muscle injury but remains a doubt for the Wolves game, while fellow forward Roberto Firmino is still not fit.

Klopp’s changes will probably see the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic freshen up midfield, while forward Fabio Carvalho may be brought in having not featured in the last five matches.

