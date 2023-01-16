Rishabh Pant says he is on the road to recovery and hails rescuers as ‘heroes’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

India’s Rishabh Pant says surgery has put him on “the road to recovery” following his recent car crash.

Pant was airlifted to Mumbai after losing control of his Mercedes on December 30, hitting a central reservation and sustaining a series of injuries.

It has been reported that he could face at least six months out with three separate knee ligament tears, but he appeared in upbeat mood in a short Twitter thread on Monday.

Posting from his hospital bed, the wicketkeeper-batter thanked two of the people of who assisted him at the roadside and wrote optimistically about his rehabilitation.

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, JayShah and government authorities for their incredible support.

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field.”