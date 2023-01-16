Princess Royal joins foreign royals at funeral of last king of Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Princess Royal joins foreign royals at funeral of last king of Greece

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 4.57pm
King Constantine of the Hellenes delivers a speech during the opening ceremony the Round Square International Conference at Wellington College, Crowthorne, Berkshire, England.
King Constantine of the Hellenes delivers a speech during the opening ceremony the Round Square International Conference at Wellington College, Crowthorne, Berkshire, England.

The Princess Royal joined foreign monarchs and thousands of mourners in Athens for the funeral of the last king of Greece, Constantine II.

Anne represented the King at the sombre ceremony where crowds chanted “long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine” as his coffin emerged from the Greek capital’s metropolitan cathedral following the funeral service.

Charles was unable to attend the funeral of Constantine, who was distantly related to the British royal family, due to diary commitments including meeting the President of Cyprus during Monday morning.

Princess Royal
The Princess Royal represented the British royal family (AP)

Constantine was a godfather of the Prince of Wales and Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and William asked his relative Gabriella to represent him at the funeral.

Royals from across Europe, including the Spanish and Danish royal families, who were closely related to Constantine, were in Athens to attend the service and burial, while hundreds of police were deployed in the Greek capital.

Constantine’s wife, Anne-Marie, is the sister of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who attended, while his sister Sophia is the wife of Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, and mother of Spain’s current monarch, King Felipe VI who was joined by his wife Queen Letizia at the funeral.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and his wife Queen Silvia were also among the mourners as was Prince Albert of Monaco.

Greece’s monarchy was abolished after a referendum in 1974, and Constantine, a distant cousin of the King, spent decades in exile, living mainly in Hampstead Garden Suburb in north London before returning to settle in his home country in his final years.

Royal funeral in Greece
Constantine’s descendants in front of the coffin during funeral at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens (Pool via AP)

Constantine was said to have been especially close to Charles and he was also a sailing partner of the King’s father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

As the coffin was taken from the cathedral after the ceremony, the late Greek king’s wife Anne-Marie and his eldest son Pavlos followed at the head of the funeral procession.

The coffin, draped with the Greek flag, was loaded into a hearse for the trip to Tatoi, the former royal estate north of Athens where Constantine will be buried near his parents and ancestors.

The Greek government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen, without honours reserved for former heads of state.

A limited lying in state was allowed in a chapel next to the capital’s metropolitan cathedral, where the funeral service was held.

Wellwishers outside the church
Well-wishers at the Chapel of Saint Eleftherios (AP)

Constantine, who died aged 82 in an Athens hospital last week, acceded to the throne at the age of 23 in 1964, the youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medallist in sailing, was hugely popular.

By the following year, he had squandered much of that support with his active involvement in the machinations that brought down the popularly elected Centre Union government of prime minister George Papandreou.

The episode, still widely known in Greece as the “apostasy” or defection from the ruling party of several politicians, destabilised the constitutional order and led to a military coup in 1967.

Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile.

The dictatorship abolished the monarchy in 1973 and a referendum after democracy was restored in 1974 dashed any hopes Constantine had of reigning again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
King Constantine of the Hellenes delivers a speech during the opening ceremony the Round Square International Conference at Wellington College, Crowthorne, Berkshire, England.
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented