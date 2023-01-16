UK Health Security Agency issues warning amid ‘severe’ cold weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Health Security Agency issues warning amid ‘severe’ cold weather

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 5.25pm
Snowy conditions in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snowy conditions in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People have been urged to keep warm and check in on family and friends who may be more vulnerable to cold weather with sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice hitting parts of the UK this week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a Government health agency, issued a level three cold alert on Monday in response to “severe winter weather”.

It warned that older people and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable during a cold snap, and stressed it could have a “serious impact” on people’s health.

It comes as the Met Office said all of England will continue to experience cold weather until 9am on Friday.

Snowy conditions on the A69 between Newcastle and Hexham
Snowy conditions on the A69 between Newcastle and Hexham on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The forecaster has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and North Wales from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday.

An ice warning for Cornwall and parts of Devon in south-west England will also be active from midnight until 9am on Tuesday.

Snow and ice is also expected to affect northern Scotland and areas such as Orkney and Shetland, until 9am on Wednesday, it said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan activated the capital’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers on Monday, as temperatures in the city are expected to fall below 0C overnight.

A car passes through floodwaters next to a snow-covered field near Wrotham in Kent
A car passes through floodwaters next to a snow-covered field near Wrotham in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Met Office has warned that “snow showers and icy stretches may bring some disruption” and could lead to longer journeys for drivers and train passengers.

It said treacherous conditions could also lead to slips and falls on icy surfaces, and urged drivers and cyclists to beware of icy patches on untreated roads.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“During this period, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.”

It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow on Monday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly added: “Cold, icy and sometimes snowy conditions are in the forecast this week with the UK seeing more of a north-westerly regime, with temperatures well below average for the time of year.

“Wintry showers are likely at points through the week in the north of England.

“Warnings have been issued and ice is likely to be a hazard for much of the week with some tricky travel conditions possible.

“Maximum temperatures will largely only reach the low single figures with temperatures below freezing through most nights this week.”

Winter weather Jan 16th 2023
People walk a dog in snowy conditions near Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An overnight low of minus 9.1C was recorded at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands, the Met Office said.

And senior meteorologist Alex Burkill said there could be “lows of minus 10C or minus 11C” overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

On Monday, he said: “It’s fair to say it’s cold today, cold tonight, cold tomorrow and cold through much of the week really.”

He said the weather will become “more changeable” on Friday ahead of “milder” conditions by the weekend,

“By the weekend there will be a real upturn in temperatures,” he added.

For people struggling to afford heating bills, Simple Energy Advice provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants that are available, the UKHSA said.

