Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 8.13pm
Martin Luther King (Archive/PA)
Martin Luther King (Archive/PA)

The US has honoured Martin Luther King Jr with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still has not fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the murdered civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said.

The Reverend Bernice King, who leads The King Centre in Atlanta, said leaders, especially politicians, too often cheapen her father’s legacy into a “comfortable and convenient King” offering easy platitudes.

“We love to quote King in and around the holiday. … But then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year,” she declared at the commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father once preached.

The service, sponsored by the centre and held at Ebenezer annually, headlined observances of the 38th federal King holiday.

MLK
A wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr, Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr Day in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

King, gunned down in Memphis in 1968 as he advocated for better pay and working conditions for the city’s sanitation workers, would have celebrated his 94th birthday on Sunday.

Her voice rising and falling in cadences similar to her father’s, Bernice King bemoaned institutional and individual racism, economic and health care inequities, police violence, a militarised international order, hardline immigration structures and the climate crisis.

She said she is “exhausted, exasperated and, frankly, disappointed” to hear her father’s words about justice quoted so extensively alongside “so little progress” addressing society’s gravest problems.

“He was God’s prophet sent to this nation and even the world to guide us and forewarn us. … A prophetic word calls for an inconvenience because it challenges us to change our hearts, our minds and our behaviour,” Bernice King said.

“Dr King, the inconvenient King, puts some demands on us to change our ways.”

President Joe Biden was scheduled to address an MLK breakfast hosted in Washington by the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

Mr Sharpton got his start as a civil rights organiser in his teens as youth director of an anti-poverty project of King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

“This is a time for choosing,” Mr Biden said, repeating themes from a speech he delivered Sunday at Ebenezer at the invitation of Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer who recently won re-election to a full term as Georgia’s first black US senator.

“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, or community over chaos? Love over hate?” Mr Biden asked.

“These are the questions of our time that I ran for president to try to help answer. … Dr. King’s life and legacy — in my view — shows the way forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
Martin Luther King (Archive/PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented