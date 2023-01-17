Key dates and missed opportunities leading up to Killamarsh killings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key dates and missed opportunities leading up to Killamarsh killings

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.06am
Damien Bendall, who was given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court for murdering his pregnant partner and three children (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Damien Bendall, who was given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court for murdering his pregnant partner and three children (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A formal review into probation’s handling of quadruple murderer and violent rapist Damien Bendall has laid bare a litany of missed opportunities in the months and years leading up to the Killamarsh killings.

Here are the key dates leading up to to the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

2004

– January 7: Bendall reprimanded for criminal damage after throwing an egg at a woman’s house aged 13.

2010

– April 20: He receives a caution for possession of cocaine.

2011

– June 30: Bendall is handed his first prison sentence after being jailed for three years for the violent robbery of a lone Asian man.

2012

– August 16: He is released on home detention curfew to his mother’s house.

2015

– August 21: Bendall is jailed for a further three years after the attempted knifepoint robbery of a newsagent.

2016

– May 10: Bendall commits grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault
occasioning actual bodily harm against prison officers after being
denied a prison transfer.

– May 25: A prison officer records that Bendall’s ex-partner contacted the prison and disclosed domestic abuse in their relationship.

– July 5: The same ex-partner contacts a probation officer disclosing
domestic abuse in her relationship with Bendall and seeks guidance on how
to obtain a restraining order.

– July 12: Bendall’s ex-partner contacts same probation officer to say more should be done to protect her and that she wants to speak to a manager.

– December 20: He is released on licence to an approved premises.

– December 21: Bendall recalled to prison for breaching licence after failing to report to approved premises.

2017

– January 29: Bendall sentenced to 30 months in prison for the attacks on prison officers.

2018

– October 31: He is released on licence to an approved premises.

– November 28: Bendall recalled to prison due to poor behaviour at the approved premises – including staying out all night, missing curfew and drinking alcohol on site.

2019

– June 27: He is refused release in a parole review and refuses to engage with parole process again.

– August 9: Bendall release from prison at the end of his sentence, so no post-release probation supervision was possible.

2020

– March 17: Wiltshire Police’s child sexual exploitation team contacts probation to confirm Bendall’s last known address and say they held evidence of sexual risk of harm to girls.

– May 9: Bendall commits arson in Swindon while using cannabis and alcohol.

2021

– June 7: A member of the, then National Probation Service’s court team describes a curfew requirement for Bendall to live with Ms Harris and her children as “suitable” after not reading police evidence of sexual risk of harm to girls.

– June 9: Bendall handed a 17-month suspended sentence with 175 hours unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, a six-month alcohol
treatment requirement, and a five-month curfew requirement.

– July 6: Probation officer’s risk assessment of Bendall says any resumption of alcohol or drugs would increase the risk of serious harm.

– August 2: Bendall discloses smoking cannabis and drinking strong alcohol.

– August 13: Probation officer contacts children’s services asking whether a referral is suitable due to Bendall’s cannabis use, but no formal referral is made or recommended.

– September 10: Bendall sent initial warning after failing to comply with telephone probation appointment.

– September 19: Bendall is arrested in connection with the murders of Terri Harris, Lacey Bennett, John Paul Bennett and Connie Gent.

