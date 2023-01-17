What the papers say – January 17 By Press Association January 17 2023, 1.21am What the papers say – January 17 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tuesday’s front pages cover Pc David Carrick, the elite armed officer revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. The Sun reports on the nine missed chances to stop the “monster of The Met”. THE SUN: Monster of the Met #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eUrH5NA58U— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 The Daily Mirror also reports on the missed chances and refers to “fury” over failures by the Metropolitan Police. MIRROR: 9 chances to stop rapist cop #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bJHznQIwIK— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 The Daily Telegraph leads on the words of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, admitting that the force “failed”. TELEGRAPH: ‘We have failed. He should not have been an officer’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WHSCiqqK6r— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 17, 2023 The Daily Express asks how bosses did not stop Carrick. EXPRESS: Just how did police miss serial rapist in its ranks? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CGj9IEsk4r— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 The Daily Mail asks the question: “Just how many more monsters in uniform?” MAIL: Just how many more monsters in uniform? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j2Vqv7s3nH— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 The i and The Independent also focus on the Carrick case and the crisis in the country’s largest police force. I: Police crisis: 800 officers face inquiry after failure to stop rapist #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1hJH6DJs1Y— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Shaming of the Met #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nxG6T1o3nl— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 The Times leads on the disruption facing pupils when teachers take part in strike action. THE TIMES: Mass walkout by teachers will hit millions of pupils #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5MHfWzuVS4— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 The Daily Star reports on the arrest of Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro. STAR: Bada Bing! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Cl1VLvbLUV— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 And the Financial Times leads on US pharma groups pulling out of NHS deal in warning shot over drug pricing. FT UK: US Pharma groups pull out of NHS deal in warning shot over drug pricing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X00pZOl4gV— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 16, 2023 