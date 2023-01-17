Inquests to resume into five people shot dead in Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inquests to resume into five people shot dead in Plymouth

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.47am
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Inquests are to resume into the deaths of five people shot dead by Jake Davison in Plymouth.

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, died on the evening of August 12 2021 in the Keyham area of the city.

Plymouth incident
Floral tributes left in Biddick Drive, Keyham, in August 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Apprentice crane operator Davison then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed police reached him.

The killings happened just weeks after his shotgun and licence had been returned by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized in 2020 after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

He had applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and one was issued in January 2018 that was valid for five years.

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth and South Devon, is to resume the jury inquests into the five victims at Exeter racecourse.

Stephen Washington was one of five people killed by Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was one of five people killed by Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

The hearings are expected to last up to five weeks and will hear about the events on the day of the killings, as well as evidence about Firearms Act legislation, the systems Devon and Cornwall Police had in place for vetting firearms applications, and Davison’s interaction with mental health services.

An inquest into his death will take place over three days afterwards.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has previously launched a criminal investigation into the Devon and Cornwall force’s firearms licensing unit.

An inquest into Jake Davison's death will take place after that of his victims (handout)
Jake Davison (Handout/PA)

As part of the investigation, two members of staff have been served with gross misconduct notices and an officer has been served with a misconduct notice.

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture – meaning “involuntary celibate” – as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Reports have suggested his mother had been struggling to get help for her son, having become concerned about his mental health.

A previous hearing heard she had reported him to the counter-terrorism Prevent programme.

