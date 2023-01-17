Met Office warnings as temperatures plunge during coldest night of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met Office warnings as temperatures plunge during coldest night of the year

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 11.41am Updated: January 17 2023, 11.43am
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Dr Bethan Michael-Fox of snow in Stithians, Cornwall (Dr Bethan Michael-Fox/Twitter/PA)
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Dr Bethan Michael-Fox of snow in Stithians, Cornwall (Dr Bethan Michael-Fox/Twitter/PA)

Snow and ice have hit parts of the country as the UK experienced its coldest night of the year so far.

Temperatures plunged as low as minus 9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, overnight as the cold snap continued, with parts of the South West, including Cornwall, waking to heavy snowfall.

Lows of minus 8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, minus 8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland, and minus 7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.

An amber warning for snow in northern Scotland has been issued by the Met Office for between 3pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Forecasters are predicting up to 20cm of snow in a short space of time across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, while 15cm of snow could fall in mountainous parts of North Wales.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for most of Northern Ireland and parts of the North West, Midlands and Wales from noon on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, and in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

An ice warning covers much of the South from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

Winter weather Jan 17th 2023
A snowy scene at Lower Ninnis St Day, Redruth, Cornwall, looking west towards St Aubyn (Viv Robinson/PA)

Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with “blustery” and “often wintry” showers expected across northern and western coasts.

A major incident has been declared in Somerset after a double-decker bus overturned in a crash involving a motorcycle at around 6am.

Avon and Somerset Police said the A39 Quantock Road in Bridgwater, has been closed and that a “significant number” of police, fire and ambulance units are on the scene.

The force has urged people not to travel unless “absolutely essential”, warning of “extremely icy and dangerous” conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, it said it had received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.

The sun rises behind The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool
The sun rises behind The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it had seen reports that vehicles had become stuck in snow on the A39 at Trispen and A391 at Bugle.

It tweeted: “Be careful if you’re out and about today – snow has fallen in some areas and roads are likely to be icy. In built up areas, pedestrians may take to the roads if pavements are dangerous.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has urged drivers to exercise caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the two counties.

The Met Office said it expects milder air to start moving in from Friday afternoon.

WEATHER Winter
The coldest UK January temperatures (PA Graphics)

Spokesman Oli Claydon said: “That will slowly spread across the rest of the UK.

“South East England will hold onto colder temperatures for longer.”

The County Councils Network, which represents 36 county and unitary district councils in England, said more than 2,000 warm spaces remain open as temperatures drop and people look for somewhere to keep warm amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Met Office recorded the coldest night of last year on the night of December 12-13 when temperatures plunged to -15.7C in Braemer, Aberdeenshire, during a cold snap.

