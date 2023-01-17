William confesses to love a steak as he joins charity cooking lesson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William confesses to love a steak as he joins charity cooking lesson

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 1.13pm Updated: January 17 2023, 2.17pm
The Prince of Wales (right) speaks with support worker Faizaan Hamid during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough, a charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change in the community that celebrates its 25th anniversary this February. Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2023.
The Prince of Wales (right) speaks with support worker Faizaan Hamid during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough, a charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change in the community that celebrates its 25th anniversary this February. Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2023.

The Prince of Wales revealed his love of steaks when he joined a cooking class for young carers – but confessed his sauces need more work.

William met the young people supported by Together As One, a charity formed 25 years ago to help tackle gang violence in Slough, and now providing a wealth of services from sports activities to a Global Grub workshop.

It calls on young people in the process of conflict resolution, equipping them with the skills to go into schools and talk to their peers in a bid to de-escalate tensions and tackle anger.

Prince of Wales visits Together as One
The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson with Daisha Nagawagi 12, Inaaya Shahab 13 and and chef Kevin Muhammad (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The visit came after last week’s dramatic period for the monarchy following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, which laid bare the turmoil and tensions between Harry and his brother, William, and father, the King.

After meeting some of the staff from the charity, William joined a group of young carers being taught about food nutrition and cooking skills by chef and teacher Kevin Muhammad.

The prince told the chef: “I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy – I’ve got to work on those.”

William took off his jacket and put on an apron to help with the dish the group were making – teriyaki chicken – and poured a bowl of pre-cooked noodles into the wok of simmering poultry.

The organisation was originally called Aik Saath, which means Together As One in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, to reflect its initial work responding to gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in Slough in the late 1990s.

Prince of Wales visits Together as One
William during his visit to Together as One (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Its work has evolved to meet the needs of Slough’s diverse community, which has led to the development of support for young carers, projects focused on mental health, and campaigns and creative projects designed to strengthen relationships in the community and tackle issues like bullying, knife crime and racism.

The chef said afterwards the prince tried the chicken noodle dish and enjoyed it, adding: “William said it was amazing, he was very impressed with the food and impressed with the five-spice we put in and how it was seasoned.

“He said he loves breakfast. He said Kate is a good cook but he’s not a fan of fresh coriander.”

Rob Deeks, Together As One’s chief executive officer, said during William’s chats with staff and volunteers a range of issues were discussed, from the cost-of-living crisis to the young people bringing up their concerns like knife crime and youth violence.

Asked about his organisation’s work on conflict resolution he replied: “The big thing as well is, it’s about peer leadership. So when we go into a school, I try and talk as little as possible.

“It’s about upskilling the young people so that they’ve got the confidence and the skills to go in there and present to their peers and change their views.”

He added: “It’s about doing a lot of work on anger and challenging emotions and about making sure that they take the time to think.”

