Ian Poulter suggests he may not play in Ryder Cup this year even if he qualifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ian Poulter suggests he may not play in Ryder Cup this year even if he qualifies

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.39pm
Ian Poulter has hinted that he would not play in the Ryder Cup in Rome, even if he qualified (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ian Poulter has hinted that he would not play in the Ryder Cup in Rome, even if he qualified (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ian Poulter has suggested he would consider not competing in the Ryder Cup if he qualifies for September’s contest in Rome.

Poulter’s heroics for Europe against the United States, most notably in sparking the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012, have earned him the nickname ‘Mr Ryder Cup’, but joining LIV Golf has placed his future participation in serious jeopardy.

The PGA Tour has suspended members who competed on the Saudi-funded circuit, while the DP World Tour last summer fined players £100,000 and banned them from the Genesis Scottish Open, but saw that temporarily stayed on appeal.

Ian Poulter
Rory McIlroy does not feel former team-mate Ian Poulter should be part of this year’s Ryder Cup after joining LIV Golf (Adam Davy/PA)

The full case will be heard in early February and will effectively decide if the Tour can sanction the likes of Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, or if they can continue to compete and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup.

“I would love to qualify. Whether I play or not would be a different thing,” Poulter told reporters ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. “I haven’t given up on anything. If I win these two weeks, who knows?

“I certainly don’t expect to get one of the six (captain’s) picks. Not in any way, shape or form. Which is also a shame. What does that tell you? What is the story there?”

Europe captain Luke Donald said in September that it was hard to answer “hypotheticals” about whether he would give a wild card to LIV players, but it would appear highly unlikely given the acrimony involved.

Rory McIlroy has made it clear he does not think LIV players should be on the team and has detailed the breakdown of his previously close relationship with Garcia in particular, while Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick feel the Ryder Cup should simply feature the best players from Europe and the United States.

Poulter earned widespread ridicule last week for complaining on social media about Ryder Cup Europe’s failure to tweet birthday greetings to Garcia, admitting that was a case of him “fighting petty with petty”.

“Through time I have said lots of silly things,” Poulter added. “Should I have said it? Yes and no. All I did was highlight a fact. There was no other reason.

“Look, 2022 was full of big distractions. And my full focus for 2023 is to have as little distractions as possible, play good golf and enjoy myself. It was a difficult 2022 with everything that is out there in the public domain.

“And as frustrating as that is for me – when I feel that some of it is really unjust – it has been easy to let things boil over inside. Because the whole story has not quite been told.”

Henrik Stenson is also in the field in Abu Dhabi, the former Open champion making his first appearance on the DP World Tour since joining LIV Golf and being sacked as Ryder Cup captain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented