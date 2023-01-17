Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 3.00pm
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya attends a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya attends a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Belarus’ main opposition leader has denounced her trial in absentia as a farce during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 election that extended President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule and was rejected by the Belarusian opposition and the West as a sham.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who left the ex-Soviet nation shortly after the vote under pressure from authorities, is being tried in absentia along with four other leading opposition figures.

She is facing charges of high treason, conspiracy to seize power and undermining national security and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.


Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has appeared for Western help for her country (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said that she learned from media reports about the trial, which is being held behind closed doors, adding that she was unable to reach her lawyer appointed by the Belarusian authorities.

“It looks like farce,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press in an interview in Davos, where she is attending the global economic forum. “I will be sentenced to years and years. The judge will give me so many years as he is ordered to do.”

In December 2021, Ms Tsikhanouskaya’s husband Siarhei Tsikhanouski was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of organising mass unrest and inciting hatred, which he rejected. On Monday, the authorities levelled new accusations against him.

“The lawyer visits him once a week just to check if he’s at least alive, because the conditions in prisons are awful,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya told the AP. “He was put very often in punishment cells and when you are in prison, you do not have rights at all.”

Her husband, a popular video blogger and activist, planned to challenge Mr Lukashenko in the August 2020 vote but was arrested in May 2020, two days after he declared his candidacy. Ms Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher, ran in his place.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya and other opposition activists rejected the official results that handed Mr Lukashenko a sixth term in office as fraudulent. The vote triggered a months-long wave of unprecedented mass protests, the largest of which saw about 200,000 people taking to the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Mr Lukashenko’s government responded with a violent crackdown on demonstrations, arresting more than 35,000 and beating thousands.

The authorities have continued their repression, and 1,438 people in Belarus are currently in prisons on politically motivated charges, according to human rights groups.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya urged the West to come out with a clear strategy on Belarus and boost support for the country’s opposition.

She emphasised that backing the opposition is particularly important as Russia used Belarus’ territory to invade Ukraine on February 24 and continues to station its troops and weapons on Belarusian territory.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya noted that opposition activists in Belarus help gather information about Russian troops movements in the country, adding that “we deliver this information to Ukraine”.

“I don’t want the world to overlook Belarus, to explain once again why Belarus is important, that without a safe, free, democratic Belarus, there will not be stable peace in the region,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya said.

