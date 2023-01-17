Pair who died after being hit by car named as mother and four-year-old daughter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman and her four-year-old daughter who died after they were hit by a car as they walked along a road have been named by police.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter Lena Czepczor were hit by a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road in Leeds, shortly after 8.30am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said the Audi then hit the wall of a nearby car dealership.

Justyna Hulboj and her daughter Lena Czepczor (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

On Tuesday, a force spokesman said inquiries have suggested the car had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i before the collision.

He said a 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

Another man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is also in custody.

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

The spokesman said: “Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision, to make contact.”