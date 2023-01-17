Harvey Elliott’s strike enough to send Liverpool through at Wolves’ expense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harvey Elliott’s strike enough to send Liverpool through at Wolves’ expense

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 9.51pm Updated: January 17 2023, 9.55pm
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring at Molineux (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring at Molineux (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harvey Elliott fired Liverpool into the FA Cup fourth round as the holders held on for a 1-0 win at Wolves.

The 19-year-old’s fourth goal of the season squeezed Jurgen Klopp’s men past their hosts.

The lights went out at Molineux inside the opening minute but Liverpool stoked the embers of a fading season to keep their FA Cup defence alive.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round Replay – Molineux Stadium
Harvey Elliott hugs Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Their reward is a return trip to Brighton, which will come just two weeks after Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League thumping.

It is hard to think they will be as wretched again, Klopp labelling it the worse performance of his career, but their domestic campaign will be all but over with another Amex defeat.

They had been given a reprieve after the first game with Wolves ended 2-2 – Mo Salah controversially scoring before the visitors were left furious when Toti Gomes’ strike was dubiously ruled out amid a VAR failure.

Liverpool did not waste their second chance and, for all Wolves’ efforts after dominating the second half, the hosts never seriously troubled goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

They also started brightly, having announced the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain before kick-off, and immediately attacked before the stadium was briefly plunged into darkness by a power cut.

The hosts would have wished for a longer delay as the lights swiftly returned to allow Liverpool to grab a 13th-minute winner.

It came from a promising Wolves attack as Rayan Ait-Nouri’s shot was blocked but, when the ball was returned to Kelleher, Liverpool ruthlessly cut through the home side.

Fabio Carvalho and Kostas Tsimikas played their way out of trouble, with Thiago Alcantara sweeping wide to Elliott to run into the ever-increasing space.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round Replay – Molineux Stadium
Harvey Elliott scored a superb winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

The England Under-21 international did not need a second invitation and with Jose Sa out of position he beat the scrambling goalkeeper from 25 yards.

The much-changed visitors continued to threaten and Cody Gakpo drilled over shortly afterwards before Carvalho had a goal disallowed, correctly, for offside following another flowing move.

Wolves, who had dramatically improved since Julen Lopetegui’s November arrival, struggled to land a punch and Adama Traore drilled wide from an angle five minutes before the break.

While they saw plenty of the ball it failed to produce a serious chance and Lopetegui called for reinforcements at the break with Nelson Semedo and Matheus Nunes on.

It allowed the hosts to find extra energy, although Traore again wasted their best effort when he ballooned over from the edge of the box, and as the half dragged on Wolves remained on top.

Liverpool’s rhythm had been interrupted and Kelleher touched Ruben Neves’ free-kick over before Raul Jimenez failed to get a clean touch on Traore’s cross.

Time ticked by and cute play from Nunes and Diego Costa ended with fellow substitute Matheus Cunha lashing wide with three minutes left, with the striker’s stoppage-time header also gathered by Kelleher as Liverpool edged through.

