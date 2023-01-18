Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion in Philippines

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 3.48am
A Philippine tax court on Wednesday cleared Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company of tax evasion charges she said were part of a slew of legal cases used by former President Rodrigo Duterte to muzzle critical reporting (Basilio Sepe/AP)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company have been cleared of tax evasion charges she said were part of a slew of legal cases used by former president Rodrigo Duterte to muzzle critical reporting.

The Court of Tax Appeals in the Philippines ruled that prosecutors failed to prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that Ms Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp evaded tax payments in four instances after raising capital through partnerships with two foreign investors.

“The acquittal of the accused is based on the findings of the court… that respondents did not commit the crime charge,” the court said in its decision.

Rappler welcomed the court decision as “the triumph of facts over politics”.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway
Maria Ressa won Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

“We thank the court for this just decision and for recognising that the fraudulent, false, and flimsy charges made by the Bureau of Internal Revenue do not have any basis in fact,” Rappler said in a statement.

“An adverse decision would have had far-reaching repercussions on both the press and the capital markets.”

“Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” Rappler quoted Ms Ressa as saying after the verdict was announced.

Ms Ressa won the Nobel with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021 for fighting for the survival of their news organisations, defying government efforts to shut them.

The two were honoured for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, center, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and Rappler CEO, speaks to the media after a court decision at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Philippines Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
The tax court cleared Ms Ressa and her online news company of tax evasion charges (Basilio Sepe/AP)

The tax charges against Ms Ressa and Rappler stemmed from a separate charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Manila’s corporate watchdog, in 2018 .

The charge was that the news website violated a constitutional provision that prohibits foreign ownership and control of Philippine media companies when it received funds from foreign investors Omidyar Network and North Base Media through financial papers called Philippine Depositary Receipts.

The Philippine commission then ordered the closure of Rappler on the basis of the allegation, which Rappler denied and has appealed saying it was a news company totally owned and controlled by Filipinos.

The tax court ruled that the Philippine Depositary Receipts issued by Rappler were non-taxable, removing the basis of the tax evasion charges filed by justice department prosecutors under Mr Duterte.

Ms Ressa and Rappler face three more legal cases, a separate tax case filed by prosecutors in another court, her Supreme Court appeal on an online libel conviction, and Rappler’s appeal against the closure order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and Rappler CEO, speaks to the media after a court decision at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Philippines, on Wednesday
Ms Ressa founded Rappler in 2012 and has used it to report fearlessly (Basilio Sepe/AP)

Rappler, founded in 2012, was one of several Philippine and international news agencies that critically reported on Mr Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, which left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead.

It also reported on Mr Duterte’s handling of the coronavirus outbreaks, including prolonged police-enforced lockdowns, that deepened poverty, caused one of the country’s worst recessions and sparked corruption allegations in government medical purchases.

The massive drug killings sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.

Mr Duterte ended his often-turbulent six-year term last year and was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos is the son of a dictator, who was overthrown in an army-backed “people power” uprising in 1986 following an era marked by widespread human rights violations and plunder.

