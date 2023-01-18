World number one Iga Swiatek eases past Camila Osorio at Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World number one Iga Swiatek eases past Camila Osorio at Australian Open

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 5.26am Updated: January 18 2023, 2.50pm
Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Camila Osorio (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Camila Osorio (Dita Alangkara/AP)

World number one Iga Swiatek put her first-round struggles behind her as she eased past Camila Osorio at a soggy Australian Open.

Swiatek had to fight back from 5-3 down in the second set against Jule Niemeier on Monday but was much more comfortable in her 6-2 6-3 success against Colombian Osorio to reach round three.

The negative for the Pole was that her serve was broken three times, including when she served for the match at 5-1 in the second set, but she took her next opportunity.

Swiatek said: “It was really intense and pretty physical. I think it was much tougher than what the score says.

“Camila, she’s a great fighter. She didn’t give me many points for free but I’m happy I was solid and I could finish it.”

The top seed will next face Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa, who saved a match point on her way to victory over former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

The match was played under the roof on Rod Laver Arena because of rainy conditions at Melbourne Park that threatened to cause scheduling problems for organisers after Tuesday’s extreme heat and storms.

Top seeds like Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari were through to the third round before some players had even started their first-round matches.

Jessica Pegula is wearing the number three on her skirt
Jessica Pegula wore the number three on her skirt to show support for Damar Hamlin (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Pegula came into the tournament as one of the most in-form players and the third seed, who is chasing a maiden grand slam title, defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 7-6 (5).

Pegula’s parents own the Buffalo Bills NFL franchise and she wore the number three on her skirt to offer support to Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest.

She said: “I definitely wanted to do something on my outfit. I was in Sydney when it happened so I didn’t have time to do it there.

“I thought it would be a fun way to connect with the team and then also just show my support. I felt like it was a global event. A lot of people were asking me about it even here.”

Maria Sakkari was given a real battle by Diana Shnaider
Maria Sakkari was given a real battle by Diana Shnaider (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Sixth seed Sakkari looked she might be the first big casualty of the women’s tournament but she recovered from a set down to defeat 18-year-old Russian Diana Shnaider 3-6 7-5 6-3.

Greek Sakkari said: “It was extremely tough. There were moments in the match where I thought I was going to lose, but then my belief somehow woke me up. She was playing with nothing to lose, she was playing very, very good. I’m glad I found a way to win.”

Former finalist Petra Kvitova, seeded 15th, did go out in the second round, losing 7-5 6-4 to Anhelina Kalinina.

Last year’s beaten finalist, Danielle Collins, survived a second long encounter, this time seeing off Karolina Muchova 6-7 (1) 6-2 7-6 (6).

The American mistakenly celebrated early after not realising the deciding tie-break was first to 10 points rather than seven but laughed off her error and finished off the win.

She next meets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina while two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka will play 10th seed Madison Keys in another tasty-looking encounter.

