Ukraine’s interior minister among at least 14 killed in helicopter crash

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 8.40am Updated: January 18 2023, 5.17pm
The scene of the helicopter crash in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)
The scene of the helicopter crash in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed at least 14 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and a child, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Mr Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Nine of those killed were on board the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the capital Kyiv, Mr Klymenko said.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said at least 14 people were killed, including the nine aboard the helicopter, and a child on the ground. It said 25 people were injured, including 11 children. Early official reports gave differing numbers of casualties.

Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery school.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was killed in the crash, is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska was seen dabbing her eyes and pinching her nose in emotion minutes before attending the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

“Another very sad day today – new losses,” she said.

Parts of the crashed helicopter are seen at a nursery school in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said the crash had a broad connection to the war as he addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos by video link.

“This is not an accident because it has been due to war and the war has many dimensions, not just on the battlefields,” he said after asking the Davos audience to stand and join him in a minute of silence to honour those killed. “There are no accidents at wartime. These are all war results.”

Forum President Borge Brende requested a few moments of silence after opening the session to honour the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

The crash came just four days after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in south-eastern Ukraine killed 45 civilians, including six children – the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring.

Switzerland Davos Forum
Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska during a silence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for the victims of the helicopter crash (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“Haven’t had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one,” said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

