Man bailed over shooting at funeral which left girl in serious condition

A man questioned over a drive-by shooting at a church in central London, which left a seven-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition, has been bailed.

Mourners attending a memorial service for a young woman and her mother came under gunfire outside St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, central London, on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been bailed pending further inquiries to a date in mid-February.

He was arrested after a car was stopped in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet, shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

The girl remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the shooting, the force added.

Three women: aged 48, 54 and 41, were taken to a central London hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

Police said the 48-year-old has potentially life-changing injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a central London hospital and her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

The shots sent mourners running and screaming, with many sheltering inside the church, witnesses said.

The memorial service was a requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November.

Ms Sanchez suffered from leukaemia for three years before succumbing to the disease after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia, MyLondon reported.

Anyone who saw the shooting, or has information about what happened, can call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN, while information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.