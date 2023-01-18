New head of Taiwan ruling party vows to safeguard democracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

New head of Taiwan ruling party vows to safeguard democracy

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 9.42am
Taiwan vice president Lai Ching-te has been sworn in as chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and vowed to uphold the self-ruled island’s democracy in face of China’s authoritarianism (Johnson Lai/AP)
Taiwan vice president Lai Ching-te has been sworn in as chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and vowed to uphold the self-ruled island’s democracy in face of China’s authoritarianism (Johnson Lai/AP)

The new head of Taiwan’s ruling party, who describes himself as pro-independence, has vowed to uphold the self-ruled island’s democracy in the face of China’s authoritarianism and continue with policies that have defined relations with China and the US.

Lai Ching-te, who currently serves as Taiwan’s vice president, assumed the new role of chairman of the Democratic Progress Party on Wednesday.

He won the internal party vote on Sunday and took over as interim chairman after President Tsai Ing-wen resigned from the role when the DPP suffered a big loss in the mayoral races across Taiwan in November.

Mr Lai is also expected to be the party’s candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

Taiwan China
Taiwan vice president Lai Ching-te, left, receives the Democratic Progressive Party seal from interim chairman Chen Chi-mai, right, witnessed by central committee member Liao Fu-te, centre, at DPP HQ in Taipei (Johnson Lai/AP)

“Facing China’s threat in the future, our new mission is to guard Taiwan, promoting Taiwan’s democracy, peace and prosperity,” said Mr Lai, a long-time politician who once served as mayor of the southern city of Tainan. “Peace is something everyone hopes for.”

Observers will be watching to see how he handles China and US relations if he does become the presidential candidate.

Mr Lai had described himself as a “political worker who advocates for Taiwan independence” when he was serving in Ms Tsai’s Cabinet in the previous administration, but that did not preclude extending a “hand of friendship” to China.

He is likely to continue Ms Tsai’s foreign policy by working closely with Japan and the United States, said Kao-cheng Wang, a professor at Tamkiang University and an expert in international relations.

“I think everyone is rather concerned with how he will handle cross-straits relations, because he had called himself a ‘pragmatic worker for Taiwanese independence’,” Professor Wang said. “This has become an important label that has stuck to him.”

In his speech on Wednesday, Mr Lai said he will carry on with Ms Tsai’s policy of “four continuances” that concern Taiwan and China, affirm Taiwan’s democratic system and maintain that Taiwan and China do not belong together.

In November, he said he takes the phrase of being a Taiwanese independence worker to mean that “Taiwan is not part of China”, which is also in line with Ms Tsai’s publicly stated position.

Taiwan China
Lai Ching-te is also expected to be the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in Taiwan’s 2024 presidential elections (Johnson Lai/AP)

Taiwan and the mainland have been ruled separately since 1949 following a civil war.

Beijing views Taiwan as a Chinese territory that must be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

A string of visits in recent months by foreign politicians to Taiwan, including by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and delegates from the European Union, spurred displays of military might from both sides.

China refuses to acknowledge Taiwanese self-determination or recognise Ms Tsai’s government. The two sides have not had any formal contact since the first of her two terms began in 2016.

Mr Lai has previously served as the head of the Executive Yuan – Taiwan’s Cabinet – and was a doctor practising internal medicine before entering politics.

“He is an honest politician,” said You Ying-lung, a former DPP vice secretary. “He will not play the role of a political risk-taker on cross-straits issues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented