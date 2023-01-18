Co Derry actor to play John Hume in musical drama about Nobel laureate’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Co Derry actor to play John Hume in musical drama about Nobel laureate’s life

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 11.38am
Actor Conor O’Kane during the the launch of The Playhouse’s new production of Hume – Beyond Belief – The Life and Mission of John and Pat Hume at The Guildhall, Derry – Londonderry. The production will be screened worldwide on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.
Actor Conor O’Kane during the the launch of The Playhouse’s new production of Hume – Beyond Belief – The Life and Mission of John and Pat Hume at The Guildhall, Derry – Londonderry. The production will be screened worldwide on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

The life of late Nobel laureate John Hume is to be portrayed by an actor from his native county in a new musical drama.

The production honouring the long-time SDLP leader and key architect of the Good Friday Agreement will premiere in the spring to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic peace accord.

HUME – Beyond Belief will be performed in the politician’s home city of Londonderry to commemorate the 1998 deal that largely ended years of violent conflict.

Edward Daly funeral
The late John Hume (Niall Carson/PA)

Co Derry actor Conor O’Kane was unveiled in the lead role on Wednesday.

O’Kane, who trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, was previously nominated Best Male in a Musical by the Off West End awards body for his performance as George in Miss Nightingale at The Vaults.

The play will be staged at Derry’s Guildhall and will involve actors from the city’s Playhouse Music Theatre Company.

The drama will tell the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Mr Hume and his wife Pat, who both died within the last three years.

It is being made in partnership with the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The play will run over eight nights, with the final performance on April 7 being screened live to a global audience as part of a series of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement.

HUME – Beyond Belief will bring together writer Damian Gorman, composer Brian O’Doherty and producer and director Kieran Griffiths.

It is the second part of a peacebuilding trilogy of works planned by The Playhouse and comes after its successful The White Handkerchief production last January, which marked the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Derry.

Hume – Beyond Belief – The Life and Mission of John and Pat Hume
John Hume’s daughter, Aine with actor Conor O’Kane holding a signed copy of the Good Friday Agreement at the casting announcement (Niall Carson/PA)

O’Kane played Father Tom O’Gara in The White Handkerchief.

The casting announcement was made on what would have been John Hume’s 86th birthday.

“It’s a lot of responsibility and it’s very exciting for me as an actor because it’s an opportunity to delve into some serious detail and history, stuff that’s well documented,” said O’Kane.

“There’s a lot for me to draw from in terms of my own experience and other people’s experiences and making something artistic out of that.”

Hume’s daughter, Aine Abbott, said watching the musical would be an emotional experience for the family.

“We are confident that The Playhouse will honour the ideals and aspirations held by my parents and the many people who worked alongside them,” she said.

“My father’s career held both triumph and hardship, but he was a warm, slightly eccentric, kind and funny family man, a man who loved nothing more than to sing. He was a proud Derry man.

“It will be emotional for us to see his presence step on the stage of the Guildhall.”

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has awarded the production £50,000 and it is also supported by The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) in recognition of John and Pat Hume’s contribution to the Credit Union movement in Derry and throughout Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented