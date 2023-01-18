Two paintings by Queen Victoria to go under hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two paintings by Queen Victoria to go under hammer

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.00pm Updated: January 18 2023, 1.10pm
Two of the paintings (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)
Two of the paintings (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)

Two original paintings by Queen Victoria found in a Surrey cottage are set to go under the hammer.

The pieces, which both depict colourful flowers, are believed to date back to the second half of the 19th century and were bought by a private collector in 1945, when items from Osborne House, the monarch’s holiday home in the Isle of Wight, were auctioned.

They were found in the same cottage in which a letterbox used by Queen Victoria was also discovered, during a routine house inspection.

The paintings and the letterbox is being auctioned on January 28 by Derbyshire firm, Hansons Auctioneers, at their London showroom, with the paintings being given a guide price of between £8,000 and £10,000 each.

Chris Kirkham, associate director of Hansons London, said: “I was astounded and delighted in equal measure when I discovered the paintings.

A woman holds up a painting
(Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)

“I was asked to value a few items at a cottage in Surrey but had no idea of the magnitude and importance of the antiques tucked away.

“The royal items were purchased decades ago by the seller’s grandfather.

“He lived on the Isle of Wight and we understand he acquired them at a sale which offered items relating to Osborne House, Queen Victoria’s holiday home on the island.

“Both paintings bear letters of provenance on the reverse.”

The letters of provenance, dated October 1945, state: “With reference to the two pictures said to have been painted by Queen Victoria, which you bought at the Carisbrooke sale.

“I have since seen Lord Carisbrooke and he says there is no doubt that they were in fact painted by the late Queen Victoria.”

Lord Carisbrooke is Alexander Mountbatten, 1st Marquess of Carisbrooke, who was her last surviving grandson and was able to confirm that the paintings were created by the Queen.

He was born Prince Alexander Albert of Battenberg in 1886 and passed away in 1960 at the age of 73.

Queen Victoria enjoyed the second-longest-serving British monarch in history, with her reign of more than 63 years surpassed only by Queen Elizabeth II, who was on the throne for more than 70 years.

Despite the colourful nature of the paintings, Victoria was known for wearing only black in public following the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.

The seller, from London, who has been kept anonymous, said: “My grandfather collected amazing objects over the course of his life. He was fascinated by antiques and collectables.

“He originated from the Isle of Wight so it’s no surprise he bought items at the Carisbrooke sale.

A man holds up two paintings
(Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers)

“It’s always hard to part with family heirlooms but my father, who inherited them, has passed away.

“They deserve to come out of the shadows to be seen and enjoyed by others.”

Osborne House, in East Cowes, was built for Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, as a country retreat.

The island is also home to the Carisbrooke Castle Museum, founded in 1898 by Princess Beatrice, the Queen’s youngest daughter.

Princess Beatrice died in 1944, with items from the museum being sold around that time and the paintings being bought by a private collector.

The paintings will be sold by Hansons Auctioneers at their London showroom at the Normansfield Theatre, in Langdon Park, Teddington.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented