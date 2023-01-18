Youth stabbed Afghan refugee hours after court date for having knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youth stabbed Afghan refugee hours after court date for having knife

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.02pm Updated: January 18 2023, 1.14pm
Hazrat Wali, who was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Hazrat Wali, who was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A student has admitted stabbing an Afghan refugee in a Twickenham park hours after being sentenced for having a knife.

Hazrat Wali, 18, died in hospital after being attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, south-west London, on the afternoon of October 12 2021.

Players in a rugby match between Richmond School and Hampton School saw some of the attack, jurors have been told.

A 17-year-old boy is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering Mr Wali.

The Old Bailey
Asked why he took out the knife, he said he and Mr Wali were ‘pushing each other’ and he wanted to be left alone (PA)

On Wednesday, jurors were told the defendant was caught with a black knife at Southside shopping centre in Wandsworth on August 5 2021.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on the morning of October 12 to a youth rehabilitation order.

Giving evidence with the assistance of an intermediary, the youth said he accepts stabbing Mr Wali later that day but denies intending to kill him or cause him serious harm.

Asked why he took out the knife, he said he and Mr Wali were “pushing each other” and he wanted to be left alone.

He grew “scared” when Mr Wali called someone for “back up”, telling someone on the phone to “come quick”, the defendant said.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time, added: “I thought he had something on him, a knife.”

Garry Green KC, defending, said: “The jury know that you have carried a knife in the past. Do you accept that is true?”

The defendant agreed and said it was “for my own protection”.

He told jurors he had been attacked in the past, as had a cousin and friend.

The court was shown a photograph of the defendant’s hand, which needed stitches after he was attacked with a knife in New Cross in 2020.

The defendant said he found out via Snapchat that a friend, Louis Johnson, had been stabbed to death.

He said his mother warned him to “watch your back”.

In November 2020, some older boys put pressure on him to go to Wiltshire to sell drugs at a house, jurors were told.

After agreeing to go, he was missing from home for a few days before calling his mother, who went to fetch him.

He told jurors the older boys were “unhappy” and threatened him.

Mr Green asked: “So, generally, come October 2021 how did you feel in yourself when you were walking around the street?”

The defendant replied: “I felt unsafe some of the time.”

Mr Green said: “Is that why you had a knife on you on October 12?”

The youth, who was enrolled in college at the time, replied: “Yes.”

Previously, the court was told Mr Wali was sitting in the park with a female friend when they were approached by the defendant and five other teenagers.

One of the girls in the group said the pair looked “nice together”, leading to the defendant allegedly swearing at Mr Wali.

Mr Wali got to his feet and approached the defendant, jurors heard.

Words were exchanged and there was pushing before the defendant took out a knife and stabbed Mr Wali in the side.

The knife went 10cm into Mr Wali’s liver, causing “massive and fatal blood loss”, the court was told.

Emergency services attended but Mr Wali, of Notting Hill, west London, died about an hour later.

The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, denies murder. The trial continues.

