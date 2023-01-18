Seamus Power expects older players ‘want to punch’ golfers chasing huge prizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seamus Power expects older players ‘want to punch’ golfers chasing huge prizes

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.38pm
Seamus Power feels older players could resent the “astronomical” prize money now on offer (Donall Farmer/PA)
Seamus Power feels older players could resent the “astronomical” prize money now on offer (Donall Farmer/PA)

Seamus Power believes older players must want to “punch” the current generation when they see the “astronomical” prize money now on offer.

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series distributed more than £200million in prize money in its inaugural season in 2022, with the PGA Tour responding by increasing its number of “elevated” events, which have prize funds of £16million and guaranteed appearances by top players.

Power competes on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and this week’s event on the latter, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, boasts a £7.3million purse as part of the lucrative Rolex Series.

Seamus Power
Republic of Ireland’s Seamus Power in the rough on the 15th during day two of The Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

“It’s crazy now,” the world number 29 said in a pre-tournament press conference.

“My caddie and I were talking about this only a couple of days ago. Some of the figures going around, it’s just astronomical some of these prize funds and stuff.

“I’m one of those people that love playing the game of golf. The fact that the prize money has gone up is great, but that’s never why I was in it. But it is amazing. Hopefully it leads to good things across the board obviously.

“That’s always the worry when you see this, like huge, dramatic spike. I know the word Shane (Lowry) used was sustainability. That’s when you trust the guys in charge.

“Anyone playing at the moment, I feel like guys (in their) late 40s and more must be looking at it and want to punch the lot of us. But obviously we are very fortunate.

“You look at the generations before us and I think (Arnold) Palmer and (Jack) Nicklaus were always the ones that said our goal shouldn’t be to make money. Our goal should be to leave the game in a better place than where we found it.

“I think that’s something that as a player I hope doesn’t get lost in all these huge numbers and stuff. I think that’s going to be the battle going forward is to make sure that we hold up our end of the bargain.

“I played four years of mini-tours and you’re playing for nothing. You know, a two, three million (purse), that’s a huge life-changing amount of money. At the end of the day, we’re only playing a game of golf.

“To be able to play for any of those figures that we are talking about, it is lucky. I hope guys realise that and just continue to remember that it’s the long term.”

Power will play alongside Hero Cup team-mate Robert MacIntyre and Sweden’s Alex Noren – who was part of the winning Contintental Europe side – in the first two rounds in Abu Dhabi, with defending champion Thomas Pieters alongside former winners Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

“They definitely remind me that I’ve won here. My face is on every building,” Pieters said. “I’ve never had that before. It’s such a strange feeling.

“But playing the back nine yesterday was kind of special. It was my first Rolex Series (win) and to kind of relive those shots with my caddie yesterday was, I’m not going to say emotional, but was very special.”

