Mark Cavendish and wife ‘terrorised’ at home by raiders with knives, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mark Cavendish and wife ‘terrorised’ at home by raiders with knives, court told

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.38pm Updated: January 18 2023, 4.24pm
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were “terrorised in their own home” by balaclava-clad raiders wielding knives, a court has been told (PA)
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were “terrorised in their own home” by balaclava-clad raiders wielding knives, a court has been told (PA)

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were “terrorised in their own home” by balaclava-clad raiders wielding knives, a court has been told.

Two Richard Mille watches valued at £400,000 and £300,000 were among the items taken from their home in Ongar, Essex, at about 2.30am on November 27 2021.

Mrs Cavendish told Chelmsford Crown Court one of the raiders held a Rambo-style knife to her husband’s neck and threatened to stab him.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery and are on trial.

Romario Henry, 31, left, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court
Romario Henry, 31, left, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

They are accused of robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and the athlete’s wife of a watch, phone and Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing, with the trial told his DNA was found on Mrs Cavendish’s phone, which was taken and found outside the home.

Two other men, Jo Jobson, from Plaistow, east London, and George Goddard, from Loughton in Essex, have been named as suspects but not caught.

Prosecutor Edward Renvoize, giving his closing speech on Wednesday, said the case is “quite simply about a family being terrorised in their own home”.

He said the intruders “appeared not to have got the watch they wanted” but they “did make off with what they could”.

It is for jurors to decide if the defendants were involved, he said.

A watch stolen from the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish
A watch stolen from the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish (Essex Police/PA)
Mark Cavendish robbery court case
Two Richard Mille watches were stolen (Essex Police/PA)

Mr Renvoize said the “professionalism of the job is beyond question” and cast doubt on Okorosobo’s claim he was not with his phone on the night it was connecting with cell masts in the area.

Okorosobo said in evidence he was not at the Olympian’s home but had lent Sesay his phone so he could use a navigation app.

“Is it really conceivable that, in order to find their way to the property, Mr Sesay had to borrow Mr Okorosobo’s telephone in order to use the Waze app?” Mr Renvoize asked.

He also questioned if Sesay would have “agreed to take inebriated Mr Henry along for the ride”.

Henry claimed in evidence he was in a Mercedes car that travelled to the Cavendish address on the night of the raid but was “out of it”.

He told jurors: “I was so messed up.

Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning the 2022 British National Road Championships road race in Castle Douglas
Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning the 2022 British National Road Championships road race in Castle Douglas (PA)

“The effect that these drugs had had on me on that day.”

Henry said he was unaware of a plan to rob the Cavendishes and not involved in the robbery.

Shahid Rashid, for Okorosobo, drew attention in his closing speech to a leg injury Okorosobo sustained in September 2021.

Referring to CCTV footage of four people approaching the Cavendish home, Mr Rashid said: “None of them walk in the way he (Okorosobo) does. None of them have any injuries that he displays and none has the impediment he suffers from.”

Archangelo Power, for Henry, said that “mere presence alone does not amount to guilt”.

The judge asked jurors to return to the court at 10am on Thursday, when he will begin summing up the evidence for them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented