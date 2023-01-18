Princess of Wales becomes masked lady as she plays with youngsters at nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Princess of Wales becomes masked lady as she plays with youngsters at nursery

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.38pm Updated: January 18 2023, 5.55pm
The Princess of Wales wears a mask at Foxcubs Nursery (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Princess of Wales wears a mask at Foxcubs Nursery (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Princess of Wales became the masked lady when she joined children learning through play at a nursery she described as “vital” for parents.

Kate has been championing the importance of the early years development of children for many years and when she visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton to highlight the issue found herself laughing when upstaged by one little boy.

She first sat down at a tiny table where three and four-year-olds were making face masks and she helped a young boy complete his project and when he held it up to his face said “I think it’s very good – good job.”

Helping a Foxcubs staff member called an educator who sat at the table, she stuck a thin handle to a little girl’s mask and asked “can you look through it?” then waved as the youngster held it up to her face.

At one point Kate looked through a mask and laughed as she did so.

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales has fun with the children at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton (Justin Tallis/PA)

The children could dress up from a rail filled with outfits from superheroes to princesses and one little boy was a construction worker and ran around the room determined to get in the photographs and footage of the media covering the visit.

When Kate joined a group of children playing in a sandpit the three-year-old boy called Ezaan, wearing a hard hat and carrying a plastic hand drill and a large toy pneumatic drill, stood between the princess and the press with his arms outstretched and made her laugh.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Foxcubs Nursery run by the Early Years Alliance which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old.

The princess later sat down to chat with Neil Leitch, chief executive officer of the Early Years Alliance, and Foxcubs staff and praised the children: “They’re great kiddies I had a nice little chat with them.”

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales speaks to Neil Leitch and staff at the nursery (Justin Tallis/PA)

She quizzed the staff about their experiences and speaking about the importance of nurseries told them: “I think we really saw that highlighted during the pandemic, I think families realised and communities realised, (when) these spaces were closed down for the majority of the time, I think everyone realised how vital they were.”

Later, a small group of parents discussed with Kate the effects of the lockdown, and one mother told her that despite the childcare issues it afforded her “precious” time with her child and the royal sympathised, saying the woman had been able to share “milestone” moments.

During the pandemic, Kate revealed lockdown parenting had left her “exhausted” and joked about her children recoiling in “horror” when she became their hairdresser.

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales talks to parents during her visit to Foxcubs nursery in Luton (Justin Tallis/PA)

She told the parents from Foxcubs nursery that she had earlier discussed with staff the nursery’s role in providing support for children before they returned home, where parents would continue the work.

Kate said about the educators: “…they’re sort of nurturing for a long time at a school environment – but having that relationship with parents, being able to help you at home and pass on the baton to you, so when the child gets home actually the child feels like there is a holistic service.”

The princess’s passion about highlighting the importance of the formative years of a child’s life led her to establish the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The institution stems from research which shows the first five years of childhood fundamentally shape adulthood, with social challenges such as addiction, violence, family breakdown, homelessness and mental health having their roots in the earliest years of life.

When Kate left the nursery she stopped to chat to parents waiting to collect their children and posed for selfies with them.

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales talks to parents waiting to collect their children (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Leitch, whose Early Years Alliance is the largest early years membership organisation in England, said after the visit: “I think she was impressed about the work we do generally and the fact it’s about supporting community as well as children.

“She certainly was very understanding that these are critical years in which a child’s future is formed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented