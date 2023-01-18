Leo Varadkar hits back at Sinn Fein over Dowdall donation in defending Donohoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Leo Varadkar hits back at Sinn Fein over Dowdall donation in defending Donohoe

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.56pm Updated: January 18 2023, 5.02pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended his party colleagues during a tense exchange in the Dail chamber, rounding on Sinn Fein to explain a 1,000 euro donation from Jonathan Dowdall.

Mr Varadkar also questioned the legitimacy of an Oxfam poverty report, saying that billionaires in Ireland are all “fur coat and no knickers”, and defended attending Davos.

Taking the first Leaders’ Questions of the Dail term since returning to the office of Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar was forced to defend public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe, as well as Damien English, who resigned as a junior minister last week.

At the weekend, Mr Donohoe admitted to not declaring 1,057 euro paid by an individual to hang up his posters ahead of the 2016 general election, while Mr English resigned last week after he admitted to not declaring owning a property on a planning application to a local authority.

Mr Varadkar rebutted concerns raised by the opposition and shot back at them – querying whether the costs of paying for taxis during elections had been fully declared.

He repeated his government’s commitment to transparency and confirmed and that oversight of ethics legislation would be transferred to finance minister Michael McGrath, after Mr Donohoe had recused himself from those duties.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald accused Mr Varadkar’s Cabinet of being “mired in scandal”.

“There are tens of thousands of people who were not able to build a one-off home because, unlike deputy English, they were honest in filling out their forms, but he believed that those rules did not apply to him.”

She added: “Despite his best efforts, Minister Donahoe cannot escape the fact that he broke the rules by receiving this donation.”

Mr Varadkar responded that he believes Mr Donohoe, calling him “a man of the highest standards”.

“And I believe he’s somebody who you can trust and somebody who I believe.

“And I think deep down everyone in this house knows that, that Pascal is a man of integrity and somebody who tells the truth.”

He said that it was up to the ethics watchdog Sipo to make a judgment as part of its review, “to take it out of the political cut and thrust”, and “to look at the information independently”.

Hitting back at the opposition party, Mr Varadkar raised the issue of a 1,000 euro donation from former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who has been jailed for four years for facilitating the 2016 murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

“There’s a not dissimilar situation here in relation to a donation that you accepted, a 1,000 euro donation that you accepted from (Jonathan) Dowdall, your friend,” he said.

“On your declaration deputy, (in 2011), you claimed it as a personal donation to you. It has since been claimed by (Sinn Fein TD Louise) O’Reilly and by you and by others, that it was a donation to Sinn Fein.

“Do you not now need to correct that declaration? Was it a donation to you, which you took and spent? Was it a donation to your party? There is a difference, deputy – I don’t know if there is a Sipo complaint in about this, but somebody might consider doing that, because you’ve questions to answer in that regard too.”

Paschal Donohoe
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said that the issues faced by Mr English and Mr Donohoe “raise fundamental questions about the standards in public life”.

“One minister has already resigned without answering any questions, and further, the minister responsible for ethics reform is now under investigation for undisclosed election donations.”

She said that this was particularly unwelcome as attempts are being made by a “fringe minority” to sow distrust and attack elected representatives.

Mr Varadkar responded that it was not yet an investigation, and that the matter was currently being reviewed.

“I imagine there are plenty people in this house who are wondering: is it possible that somebody could have done something similar in their circumstances?” Mr Varadkar contended.

“Maybe that’s not the case, but say for example… we’ve all seen (in) election campaigns, taxi drivers bringing people to the polling station, a taxi is a commercial vehicle. Was that declared?

“Lots of people in this house have amended their declarations retrospectively, in all parties, when they became aware of an omission and (Mr Donohoe) deeply regrets that he didn’t do that at the time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented