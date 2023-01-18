Jailed paramilitaries using associates to stalk former partners, MPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jailed paramilitaries using associates to stalk former partners, MPs warned

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 2.10pm
Detail from an Ulster Volunteer Force mural in East Belfast as Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland could be on the verge of decommissioning their weapons, it was claimed today.
Detail from an Ulster Volunteer Force mural in East Belfast as Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland could be on the verge of decommissioning their weapons, it was claimed today.

Paramilitaries imprisoned for domestic crimes in Northern Ireland are using their associates to continue to stalk and intimidate former partners while they are in jail, MPs have been told.

A Westminster committee heard that abuse victims find it more difficult to escape the coercive influence of their abuser, or report them to the police, when paramilitarism is involved.

Representatives from women’s organisations who support victims gave evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, during a meeting in Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

Addressing the committee’s inquiry into the effect of paramilitarism in society, Elaine Crory from the Women’s Resource and Development Agency said the coercive control exerted by gunmen on women during the Troubles has not gone away.

“Sometimes (during the Troubles) there were cases of paramilitaries using the coercive control they had over their  ‘own community’, to control the women in that community and to keep them in line,” she said.

“And that hasn’t gone away. Until the paramilitaries go away, it won’t go away. But it was certainly a huge problem during the conflict and, you know, all of the trauma and all of the harm from that time hasn’t necessarily been dealt with or hasn’t been dealt with well.”

From left, Elaine Crory from the Women’s Resource and Development Agency; Siobhan Harding from the Women’s Support Network: and Sonya McMullan from the Women’s Aid Federation NI (David Young/PA)

She highlighted the experience of women who had been stalked by paramilitary associates of their abusers.

“People kept telling us that they had been stalked by paramilitary associates of their former partner, as well as by their former partner, and that part of the abuse was the threat of ‘well, you may get me out of this house, but you’ll never get rid of me, I will always be watching you. Even if I’m imprisoned, my colleagues on your street, my colleagues are everywhere, they are watching you and they will watch you’.

“And they would have people follow them home from the pub or sit outside their workplace or sit outside the home and sometimes the person isn’t totally sure whether the person – their abuser – is what they say ‘connected’, or pretending to be connected, because that can also carry a degree of cachet.

“So, one of the things that is a barrier to people reporting is the feeling that these people are inescapable, that the police might put one of them away but they’ve got, however many other colleagues in the same estate or however many other people across the whole of Northern Ireland.

“So you can get away from one, the main person who abused you, but you’re not totally free until the organisation itself, its power is taken away and it’s dismantled.

“So, that’s obviously something that goes beyond an individual case and it leads to that situation where lots people escape these situations, they may go to Women’s Aid for support and help, but they may never go near the police, because they know the second it becomes clear they have reported, their lives and maybe the lives of their family are in danger.”

Sonya McMullan, from the Women’s Aid Federation NI, highlighted one case where a drone was used to monitor a stalking victim in Northern Ireland.

“We had one woman where cameras were actually installed in the neighbour’s (house) across the road, so they could see them at all times,” she said.

“GPS, tracking devices, monitoring, covert cameras in houses, recording devices, buying them their mobile phones, so the Bluetooth is there and every message and phone call that’s being made, they can hear it, they can see it.

“You know, it’s just unbelievable. And one of the women whenever we were talking about the stalking consultation, there was drones would have been used above her house, you know, in the summer so she couldn’t sit out, it was constant, drones would have been watching her at all times.”

Ms McMullan said women who tried to escape abusive partners by moving to England were often found and brought back.

Dublin Drone Tech Conference
A drone was used to stalk one woman (Niall Carson/PA)

“We have women who have tried to leave and have gone to maybe England or other areas and they’ve just been found,” she told MPs.

“They’re brought back, they’re brought back and they stay very often.

“And for an organisation like ourselves, we feel very helpless sometimes as well because there is such a fear, there’s a fear of reporting, there’s a fear as well if that person is known within the community, that the police – I’m talking about individual police officers, not the police force – will not deal with it appropriately.”

Siobhan Harding, from the Women’s Support Network, gave evidence on the activities of paramilitary loan sharks.

She said women with “nowhere else to go” were resorting to the paramilitaries to lend money with extortionate interest rates attached.

Ms Harding said women who were unable to pay were often forced into criminal activities as a way to repay their debt, or even compelled into prostitution to pay off what they owe the paramilitaries.

“That was raised in a case study we had in our previous report, which was a couple of years ago, and a lady who had a paramilitary debt said that the paramilitaries were running a prostitution ring and that was one way of, now she wasn’t involved in that, but that was an option (to repay debt),” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented