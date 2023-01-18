Kevin De Bruyne in contention to face Tottenham after ‘personal issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin De Bruyne in contention to face Tottenham after ‘personal issue’

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 2.24pm Updated: January 18 2023, 4.04pm
Kevin De Bruyne is available to feature in Manchester City’s game against Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne is available to feature in Manchester City's game against Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne will be available for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Thursday despite missing a training session this week.

De Bruyne was not part of the champions’ preparations for the clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday after being given time off for personal reasons.

His absence was noted when a TV crew filmed part of training but, after some eyebrows were raised, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he is now ready to play.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “He had a personal issue and could not train but today he is back.”

Centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones are also hoping to prove their fitness after recent injury lay-offs.

Dias has not featured since the World Cup due to a thigh injury while Stones has missed the past three games with an unspecified fitness issue.

Guardiola said: “They are back. They have trained really well in the last two sessions, both. They are in contention.

Sevilla v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Ruben Dias is in contention to return for Manchester City against Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are going to train this afternoon and see the way we have to play and who is going to play.”

City are hoping to bounce back after their frustrating and controversial loss to rivals Manchester United in the derby at Old Trafford last Saturday.

Arguments raged over the nature of United’s game-changing equaliser, when Bruno Fernandes’ strike was allowed to stand despite Marcus Rashford being offside – and appearing to interfere with play – in the build-up.

Rashford compounded City’s frustration by grabbing a winner soon after and the result left champions City trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points at the top of the table.

“It’s over, it’s past,” said Guardiola. “We are not going to change anything now, so the focus is Tottenham.

“Two minutes later, in the dressing room, that was my message to the team.

“We have to improve our game, control what we can control. This is what big teams have to do. It is the past, and that is all.”

City have not been at their dynamic best of late with the United defeat coming after a disappointing Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Southampton. They mustered just one shot on target across those two games.

Guardiola said: “Our fluidity has not been as good as usual. Sometimes, to make chances you need to make a good build-up, put the ball inside to open and spread the defensive lines and we struggled in the last two games.”

Guardiola denied suggestions that the introduction of Erling Haaland to the side this season, while guaranteeing an abundance of goals, has come to the detriment of the team’s rhythm.

He said: “We have played really good with him so it is not about that. To play better, to create more chances, is to provide more balls for him or the other strikers. This is what we have to work with.”

