Gunman Jake Davison did not plan killings, police officer tells inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gunman Jake Davison did not plan killings, police officer tells inquest

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 5.08pm
Jake Davison’s computer was examined after his killing spree (PA)
Jake Davison’s computer was examined after his killing spree (PA)

Gunman Jake Davison browsed incel websites shortly before killing five people but did not plan the mass shooting, a senior police officer told an inquest.

The incel – or involuntarily celibate – subculture involves men expressing hostility and extreme resentment, mainly online, towards those who are sexually active, especially women.

After walking home from work on the afternoon of August 12 2021, Davison, 22, used his computer to organise a parcel’s redelivery, book a driving theory test and look at flats to rent.

He spent “less than 10 minutes’ on incel sites, the inquest heard, with the majority of his time spent watching videos of Breaking Bad, Family Guy, South Park and The Simpsons.

He also looked at OnlyFans, a subscription site largely used by sex workers producing pornography, and for information about detransitioning – when people have changed gender and want to reverse the process.

Superintendent Rachel Bentley, who led the investigation into Davison’s shotgun rampage in Plymouth – which took the lives of his mother Maxine, 51, Lee Martyn, 43, and his daughter Sophie, three, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66 – said there was no link between the material found on his computer and the killings.

“There was no evidence of a manifesto or planning,” she said.

“There was no evidence to confirm these sites were the inspiration for the events of August 12.”

Davison’s computer history was “unremarkable”, Ms Bentley told the inquest’s jury.

She said 1.6 million files were recovered from the machine’s 1.4 terabyte hard drive and 57 were of “shocking or unacceptable content”.

Ms Bentley said police were unable to access Davison’s Reddit account because the US-based company deleted it shortly after the killings and refused to share any information.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the victims’ families, asked: “It is right that there was, however, content which right-thinking people would think was quite shocking?

“It is completely disturbing material, is it not?”

Ms Bentley said: “Yes.”

Recovered data showed Davison watched a YouTube video about US-based spree killer Elliot Rodger, who is idolised by supporters of incel culture.

He also made references to the so-called “black pill” philosophy – described as a fatalistic view that a person’s success with the opposite sex is determined at birth.

Davison also uploaded videos to the internet in which he described himself as a “virgin, f****** fat and ugly” and said his mother was a “dirty, insufferable and vile creature”.

He also likened himself to the Terminator from the Hollywood films, saying: “I like to think I am the Terminator and, despite reaching total system failure, he keeps trying to complete his mission.”

Three weeks before the killings, Davison searched for information on US mass murderer Ted Bundy and incel serial killers.

He also posted videos on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle, saying: “I just don’t have any willpower to do anything anymore”, later saying he was so “beaten down and defeated by f****** life”.

Maxine Davison was so concerned about her son she contacted the Career South West service in 2016, when he was 18, the inquest also heard.

She told an adviser he was “doing nothing” with his life and spent his time at home, was isolated, had limited friends and was “fixated” with guns and ammunition and would spend time online chatting to “rednecks in Texas”.

“Mum is now concerned that if she gives him any money from the Disability Living Allowance she receives for him he will go out and buy a weapon,” notes of the conversation said.

The aftermath of Davison's killing spree
Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack (PA)

Karen Roberts, a careers adviser, said she discussed Mrs Davison’s concerns with her bosses.

They decided to make a safeguarding referral to Pete Aley at Plymouth City Council, the local lead contact for the Prevent programme, but he declined the referral.

Mrs Roberts said Prevent aims to identify those at risk of being “groomed for terrorism”.

Stuart Allen, who worked with Mrs Roberts, spoke with Mrs Davison, 51, who went on to become her son’s first victim, and said: “She told me that he is not a danger to anyone but feels his obsessions may be damaging his mental health.”

Asked why the referral could have been declined, he said: “The fact that we had no evidence that he had expressed any views to do any harm to our knowledge.”

Mr Allen said had Davison not engaged with their service or further information had been forthcoming about weapons, a further Prevent referral could have been made.

A detective from Counter Terrorism South West responsible for Prevent had no record of a referral about Davison, the inquest later heard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs

Editor's Picks

Most Commented