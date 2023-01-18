Government owes ‘moral responsibility’ to infected blood victims, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government owes ‘moral responsibility’ to infected blood victims, inquiry told

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 7.05pm
Undated handout photo issued by the Infected Blood Inquiry which has resumed its hearings this week at a new location in Aldwych House, central London (PA)
Undated handout photo issued by the Infected Blood Inquiry which has resumed its hearings this week at a new location in Aldwych House, central London (PA)

The Government has said interim compensation payments of about £400 million show it accepts its “moral responsibility” to help victims of the contaminated blood scandal, an inquiry has heard.

Eleanor Grey KC, for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), delivered a closing statement to the Infected Blood Inquiry on Wednesday afternoon.

She hailed the “important and salutary” work of the inquiry and said it has “given a powerful voice” to patients harmed by contaminated blood treatments and to their loved ones.

In 2017, then-prime minister Theresa May ordered the public inquiry into what she called an “appalling tragedy which should simply never have happened”.

An estimated 2,400 patients died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Thousands of adults and approximately 380 children received infected blood products or transfusions during treatment by the NHS, the inquiry has heard.

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Victims have called for a detailed apology from the Government for its handling of the scandal and have urged it to implement recommendations in an independent report by Sir Robert Francis, which set a framework for how victims could be compensated.

In October 2022, the Government said thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal would receive interim compensation payments of £100,000 by the end of the month.

Ms Grey said about £400 million had been paid out by the end of October 2022.

She added: “The financial payments and commitments that have been made to date, we suggest, represent, tangible proof of the acceptance, made publicly on a number of occasions, that the Government owes a moral responsibility to those harmed through the receipt of NHS blood and blood products, prescribed or given to them by NHS doctors, nurses or other clinicians, and which proved to be infected by Aids or Hepatitis C.”

She said “apologies have been given on several occasions over the years” and said Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin had in December 2022 confirmed the Government accepted Sir Robert’s view that there is a moral case for compensating victims.

She added: “We had hoped that those efforts, together with the further ongoing work, represented visible and tangible evidence going beyond mere words of the sincerity of those apologies and the desire to do what can be done to give some real and practical assistance and redress to those who have suffered.

“It may be that the submissions heard yesterday suggest that these efforts, including the acceptance of moral responsibility and the payment of interim compensation, have done little to mitigate the damage caused by suffering over the years.”

The DHSC’s written closing submissions to the inquiry, dated December 16 2022, said: “Nothing in (its closing arguments) should be taken to detract from the acceptance in opening oral submissions that ‘things happened that should not have happened’; ‘that things went wrong’. Or from the unreserved apology for the fact that this was so.”

But Des Collins, senior partner at Collins Solicitors and adviser to 1,500 victims of the infected blood scandal, claimed Ms Grey’s closing remarks on Wednesday were “brief and frankly underwhelming”.

In a statement provided after the hearing, he added: “It is astonishing that the Government continues to peddle the ‘hindsight’ line, when the inquiry heard evidence of multiple opportunities for medics to act on concerns, yet they failed to do so.

“Even worse, we learned there was a deliberate and persistent policy of denial and cover up by civil servants at the Department of Health.

“The Government hasn’t updated its stance since the inquiry started, beyond a general admission that ‘things went wrong’.

“It is extraordinary that they apologise but can’t say what for.

“My clients want and deserve a full and explicit apology and an acknowledgement of what went wrong and when.

“Only by admitting the substance of mistakes can we as a society learn from this tragedy and only by a proper admission of mistakes and accepting responsibility, can those who have suffered achieve any resolution.”

Jason Evans, founder of campaign group Factor 8, said: “Having sat through the last four years of evidence with the rest of us, government lawyers must know, they too must have seen the obvious truth that you shouldn’t enroll patients into human trials without their consent and infect them with Hepatitis and HIV.

“People have travelled from around the country to London for a full and proper apology; what they’ve been given is total disrespect.”

