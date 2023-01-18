Government needs proper pay strategy to end healthcare strikes, says ex-NHS CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government needs proper pay strategy to end healthcare strikes, says ex-NHS CEO

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 9.35pm
Sir David Nicholson told Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday that he had ‘never seen’ the pressure the NHS has on it at the moment (PA)
Sir David Nicholson told Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday that he had ‘never seen’ the pressure the NHS has on it at the moment (PA)

A former NHS England chief executive has said that the Government needs a proper pay strategy to end its dispute with striking healthcare workers.

Sir David Nicholson told Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday that he had “never seen” the pressure the NHS has on it at the moment.

“I chair two hospitals, and I was reflecting earlier that I started in 1978 in the NHS, and I’ve never seen the pressure that we have on the system that we have at the moment,” he said.

NHS blueprint
Ex-chief executive of the NHS Sir David Nicholson (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir David was the chief executive of the NHS from 2006-2013 and, following a restructuring of the service, he was the chief executive of NHS England from 2013-2014. He is now the chair of Sandwell and West Birmingham Trust, and Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Trust.

He told Marr that the Government must implement a “proper pay strategy” to end the NHS strike crisis.

“What we need is a proper pay strategy – we’re in a bit of a hole at the moment aren’t we in terms of the pay negotiations,” he said.

“As someone said today, the Government can’t win it, but they can stop it.

“So, I think the Government need to do what they’re there to do which is to stop it, solve the problem. But we need a proper pay policy.”

He also warned that attempting to “beat down” staff with attrition would lead to recruitment problems in the future.

“If we think we’re going to beat down our staff with attrition then it’s simply going to create even more problems going forward in terms of recruiting staff and keeping them, it needs a solution,” he said.

He said that social care wages are so low that the service is struggling to attract workers.

“But at the other end in terms of low pay but particularly in social care we’ve got people doing really important care work on £10 an hour,” he said.

“We have problems in the Black Country because Amazon opened one of their depots and suddenly a whole load of our people went off to work for Amazon.

“We recognise it’s not going to be solved overnight but we need a proper strategy over the next few years to get pay in the right place.”

