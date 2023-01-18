Erik ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro in ‘important’ game against Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro in ‘important’ game against Palace

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 11.43pm Updated: January 19 2023, 12.07am
Casemiro is now suspended (Adam Davy/PA)
Erik ten Hag defended his decision to start Casemiro in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace despite the midfielder picking up a one-match ban with his fifth yellow card.

United looked poised to move into second spot in the Premier League after Bruno Fernandes fired in the opener late in the first half, but Michael Olise’s last-gasp free-kick denied the visitors.

Casemiro’s 80th-minute booking for a challenge on Wilfried Zaha means the Brazilian will miss the trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday for what could be a key contest for both sides’ title hopes.

“This game was important. Every game is important,” insisted Ten Hag.

  1. October 16 - v Newcastle
  2. October 19 - v Tottenham
  3. December 31 - v Wolves
  4. January 14 - v Manchester City
  5. January 18 - v Crystal Palace

“Every game in the Premier League is a top game. Casemiro is obviously a really important player for us, and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now. That’s Casemiro.

“But last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so we have a squad, so we have to fill that gap and make a proper plan and the squad have to fill it and make sure that there is a team. We already showed how to beat Arsenal.”

Casemiro came on as a late substitute in United’s 3-1 victory over the Gunners in September, with Marcus Rashford’s brace and an Antony strike making the difference at Old Trafford.

Palace’s defence, including a first start for Chris Richards in place of the injured Joachim Andersen, did well to quiet Rashford this time around, and United looked in control until Olise’s stunner on the stroke of full-time.

Casemiro has a selfie with a pitch invader at Selhurst Park
Ten Hag said: “Of course that’s disappointing when one unlucky moment that you will concede a goal like this and then there’s no time anymore to go for the win.”

The result left the Gunners eight points clear of both second-placed Manchester City and United.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was pleased to pick up the point and insisted he was focusing on the Eagles’ next meeting in their tough run against top sides rather than his former club’s title chase.

“I have enough on my plate thinking about Newcastle,” the ex-Arsenal midfielder said.

“(Arsenal and United) will be a good game of football. I think two teams who (hope) to play Champions League football or winning the title.

“I think both teams can win the league because of the quality of players that they have. So I’ll be like you, watching the game.”

Palace later confirmed a second-half pitch invader, who forced play to be temporarily halted and took a selfie with Casemiro, was arrested.

“A single individual entered the field of play before being led away by security and was later arrested,” a club statement read.

