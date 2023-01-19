Latest Stormont powersharing deadline set to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest Stormont powersharing deadline set to fall

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 12.06am
The DUP has made clear it will only go back into government if significant changes are delivered on the Northern Ireland protocol (PA)
Another deadline for forming a devolved executive in Northern Ireland is set to fall by the wayside as the deadlock over post-Brexit trading arrangements continues.

If the Stormont parties do not agree to form an administration in Belfast on Thursday, the UK Government assumes a legal duty at midnight to call a snap Assembly election in the region.

An ongoing DUP block on the functioning of powersharing, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, means it is almost certain the day will pass without an executive being convened.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

January 19 is the latest in series of deadlines the parties have been given to resurrect devolution following the last election in May.

As the institutions can only function with the cooperation of the largest nationalist party and largest unionist party, the DUP effectively holds a veto on powersharing returning.

The party has made clear it will only go back into government if significant changes are delivered on the protocol.

Many unionists in Northern Ireland are vehemently opposed to arrangements that have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, insisting the protocol has weakened the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

The EU and UK continue to engage in negotiations aimed at significantly reducing the red tape on Irish Sea trade, with both sides recently talking up the potential of an agreed solution being reached.

The DUP has made clear any agreement that may emerge must meet its tests on removing trade barriers if it is to countenance a return to Stormont.

If the latest deadline passes, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris assumes a duty to call an election within 12 weeks.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, he does not have to announce a date for a poll immediately.

Polling day is usually around six weeks after an election is announced, so Mr Heaton-Harris would have until mid-March to call a poll if it is to be held before the 12-week period expires in mid-April.

That would give Mr Heaton-Harris another six weeks to see what emerges from the UK-EU talks on the protocol.

If a deal emerges in the coming weeks, and the DUP agrees to re-enter powersharing on the back of it, the Northern Ireland Secretary could then ask Parliament to retrospectively extend the January 19 deadline for forming an executive – meaning the parties could return to Stormont without the need for a fresh election.

The Stormont impasse is sure to feature prominently when Mr Heaton-Harris attends a meeting with Irish government ministers in Dublin on Thursday.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said that she wanted all the parties back around the Executive table, as she called for a solution that is “pragmatic, that’s long lasting, to provide certainty and stability”.

“The DUP have to shoulder some responsibility for bringing us to the point that we’re in today,” she told BBC Newsnight.

“I believe in power-sharing. I believe in all the parties working together. I believe in all voices being heard. And I want to see a solution here and I want to get us back into the executive.”

Expressing some optimism about progress towards a deal on the protocol, she said: “I am encouraged by the conversation this week that’s been heard between both the EU and the British Government.

“I’m encouraged that [Foreign Secretary] James Cleverly is the United States because the United States are a big friend of the peace process.”

