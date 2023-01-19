Missing aristocrat’s father pleads with her to contact police for baby’s safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Missing aristocrat’s father pleads with her to contact police for baby’s safety

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 9.21am
Constance Marten is missing with her newborn and partner Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)
Constance Marten is missing with her newborn and partner Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)

The father of an aristocrat missing with her newborn and partner has told of the family’s pain as he urged her to contact police.

Napier Marten, reportedly a former page to the late Queen, said he and his family are “deeply concerned” for the welfare of Constance Marten and her baby.

Ms Marten comes from a wealthy aristocratic family, while her partner Mark Gordon is a sex offender who served 20 years in a US jail for rape and battery.

His conviction relates to a Florida attack on a woman in her early 20s when he was 14.

He and Ms Marten have been missing for almost two weeks and police said they have a substantial amount of cash, allowing them to live off-grid.

The couple are understood to have lived an isolated life since meeting in 2016, with then-drama student Ms Marten cutting off ties with family and friends.

In an audio appeal, made through The Independent, Mr Marten said while he remains estranged from his “darling” daughter, his family is willing to “do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us”.

He said the family has lived “in great concern”, knowing of Mr Gordon’s past, “for some time”.

In his appeal, Mr Marten said: “Darling Constance, even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us.

“I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible so you and he or she can be protected.

“Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be.

“I would like you to understand that the family will do all that is needed for your wellbeing.

“And I also wish you to understand you are much, much loved, whatever the circumstances.

“We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare. The past eight years have been beyond painful for all the family as well as your friends, as they must have been for you, and to see you so vulnerable again is testing in the extreme.”

Mark Gordon is a sex offender who served 20 years in US jail for rape and battery (GMP/PA)
Mark Gordon is a sex offender who served 20 years in a US jail for rape and battery (GMP/PA)

Mr Marten thanked the police for “all their endeavours in bringing this tragic episode to a swift and safe conclusion” as he repeated his appeal for his daughter to “find the courage to present yourself to the police as soon as possible”.

Ms Marten grew up in Crichel House, a Dorset estate, as part of an eminent family with links to the royals.

The Sunday Times said her grandmother was a playmate of Princess Margaret, while her father was a page to the Queen, who died last year.

Last September, Ms Marten and Mr Gordon began moving around the country, renting AirBnBs for brief periods.

On January 5, they were on the M61 when their car broke down and caught fire near junction four at Farnworth, Bolton.

The couple then walked to Anchor Lane Bridge, where they got a taxi to Liverpool before getting another to Harwich, Essex.

They were seen around Colchester on Friday January 6 and Saturday 7, when they took another taxi to East Ham Station in Newham, London, and were last seen.

A CCTV image which is believed to be Constance Marten outside Harwich Port in Essex (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
A CCTV image purporting to show Constance Marten outside Harwich Port in Essex (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Each time Ms Marten and Mr Gordon are seen on CCTV, they are covering their faces or looking away, and have kept the baby covered up.

Investigators say the couple appear to know how to evade authorities – making the search for them harder.

Police believe they could be anywhere in the UK and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help find them.

Investigators said it is unusual for hotels to accept cash payments and appealed to staff at hotels or hostels where the couple may stay to come forward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Constance Marten is missing with her newborn and partner Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented