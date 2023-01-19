Nurses and ambulance workers continue strikes in England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nurses and ambulance workers continue strikes in England and Wales

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 10.47am Updated: January 19 2023, 2.07pm
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen joins RCN members on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday January 19, 2023.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen joins RCN members on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday January 19, 2023.

Thousands of nurses across England are continuing to strike in a dispute over pay while around 1,000 ambulance workers in Wales have also walked out.

The NHS is advising people who are seriously injured or ill to still phone 999 but to call 111 or visit the 111 website for non-urgent care.

It comes as health leaders begin to make contingency plans for what could be the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS.

Unions representing nurses and ambulance workers are scheduled to strike on the same day – February 6.

Further strikes are planned throughout February and March, with the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers both expressing concern about how the NHS will cope and urging the Government to talk to unions about pay.

On Wednesday, a former Cabinet minister was branded “heartless and out of touch”  for suggesting nurses who use food banks are careless with budgeting.

Speaking on BBC Radio Tees on Wednesday, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Tory MP Simon Clarke told nurses that “something is wrong with your budgeting” if they are relying on handouts.

The Liz Truss supporter, who was secretary of state for levelling up under her brief premiership, said: “I’m afraid if you are using a food bank and you are earning the average nurse’s salary of £35,000 a year then something is wrong with your budgeting, because £35,000 a year is not a salary on which you ought to be relying on a food bank.”

Asked about the comments on Thursday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the Government must balance pay demands with “recognising we also have to be careful stewards of public money overall”.

Asked if he agrees “with Cabinet colleagues that nurses are excellent at saving lives but hopeless with their finances”, Mr Gove told Kay Burley on Sky News: “No, I would never put it that way.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

“I think we appreciate that nurses, everyone who’s working on the front line in the National Health Service, is doing an amazing job, and my thanks and gratitude to nurses today is something I want to express very deeply and personally.

“I also think that when we’re looking at the pay claims that are being made by people within the National Health Service, and also people in other parts of the public sector, we have to balance making sure we do everything we can to reward them for their hard work with recognising that we also have to be careful stewards of public money overall.

“What we can’t do is necessarily accede to every demand in the public sector for pay increases because we don’t want to be in a position where the public finances overall are out of control.”

Asked again if his colleagues are wrong to criticise nurses for the way they manage their money, he said: “I would never criticise nurses for something like that, I think the most important thing to do is to recognise that people who are working in the NHS are people who’ve dedicated their lives to a caring profession…”

Regarding the joint action on February 6, Mr Gove said the Government would prefer there not to be “any strikes at all and we prefer there not to be co-ordinated strike action of this kind”.

Joining nurses on a London picket line on Thursday morning, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive, Pat Cullen, told the PA news agency: “I want to find myself at a negotiating table.

“Let’s sit down, I will lay out my stall for nursing staff, they (the Government) will have the opportunity to do that, and let’s come to an agreement, but that agreement needs to be about 2022/23 and resolve the dispute for these brilliant people.”

The Government has suggested any pay negotiations would look at the future pay award for 2023/24.

Ms Cullen said: “It is over to the Prime Minister to grab the olive branch.

“I have said for every single day that I want to meet with Rishi Sunak. That’s an obligation he has – and it is absolutely something I will do any time of the day or night.

“The strike will end when this Government does the decent thing for the nursing staff that they have pushed out on to picket lines and give them a decent wage and allow them back in to look after their patients, because that’s what they want to do.”

She said nurses have been left “deeply disappointed” after Health Secretary Steve Barclay ruled out a compromise 10% pay settlement.

The RCN has previously suggested this is the level at which the dispute may end.

She said: “Every nurse I have spoken to is deeply disappointed.

“They say this is just another move to turn their backs on the fantastic nursing staff that have kept us all going through a very, very incredible period, which was the pandemic and long before it.”

Commenting on the combined strike action scheduled for February 6, Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of the NHS Providers organisation, said on Wednesday: “The prospect of ambulance workers and nurses striking on the same day is a huge concern.

“It could be the biggest day of industrial action the NHS has ever seen…

“We need ministers to get round the table with the unions urgently to deal with the key issue of pay for this financial year, otherwise there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, added: “This escalation takes us deeper in to the situation NHS leaders have been warning against – a war of attrition between the Government and unions spanning several months at a time when NHS services are seeing unprecedented pressures.”

Speaking to broadcasters at a police station in London on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said talks were “ongoing and we’re keen to find a constructive way forward and bring these strikes to an end.”

Both the RCN and GMB have asked for above-inflation rises.

The Government has given NHS staff an average of 4.75%, with everyone guaranteed at least £1,400.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen joins RCN members on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday January 19, 2023.
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented