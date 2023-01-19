Steve Smith signs up for County Championship spell with Sussex ahead of Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Smith signs up for County Championship spell with Sussex ahead of Ashes

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 11.46am
Australia’s Steve Smith is set for a stint with Sussex (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Steve Smith is set for a stint with Sussex (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia’s Steve Smith has agreed a short-term deal to play three LV= Insurance County Championship matches for Sussex ahead of this summer’s Ashes.

The world’s number two Test batter will be available in May for trips to Worcestershire and Leicestershire and a home fixture with Glamorgan.

Smith is eager to play first-class cricket in English conditions in preparation for the Ashes, which take place in June and July.

Australia could also qualify for June’s World Test Championship final at The Kia Oval.

Smith has played 92 Tests for Australia, scoring 37 half-centuries and 30 centuries, at an average of 60.89.

The 33-year-old, who had a spell playing T20 for Worcestershire in 2010, registered 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the last Ashes series in England in 2019.

Sussex finished second bottom in Division Two of County Championship in 2022 but had an overseas vacancy following an injury to West Indies seamer Jayden Seales.

Sussex Cricket CEO Rob Andrew said in a statement: “To have arguably the world’s best batter play for Sussex just before an eagerly-awaited Ashes Test series is great for us and the County Championship.

“Our Championship form has not been good enough for a number of years and under the new direction of head coach Paul Farbrace, we are looking to be positive and ambitious.

“Being able to attract a player of Steve Smith’s calibre is a massive statement and will be of great benefit to our young homegrown players, particularly our crop of talented young batters.”

Smith has never had too much trouble batting in England, averaging just under 60 in the country over the course of 16 Tests.

Steve Smith enjoyed a sensational Ashes series in England in 2019
Steve Smith enjoyed a sensational Ashes series in England in 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

That rises to more than 65, with six centuries, in 14 Ashes matches, but he is still keen to polish his skills.

“I am excited about joining Sussex for a few games in May and hopefully making a contribution to a successful season,” said Smith.

“I am particularly looking forward to working with the younger players in the squad and hoping I can provide some guidance to them.”

