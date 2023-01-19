Health better across England and Wales in past decade, census data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health better across England and Wales in past decade, census data suggests

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 3.21pm
Health has improved across England and Wales over the past decade, latest census data suggests (PA)
Health has improved across England and Wales over the past decade, latest census data suggests (PA)

Health has improved across England and Wales over the past decade, latest census data suggests.

The proportion of people identified as disabled has also decreased since 2011 – although the overall number has risen, according to the findings.

After adjusting for differences in age profiles of the population between 2011 and 2021, data showed 45.5% of people in England and Wales report having very good health in the latest survey.

The percentage represents 28.8 million people – up slightly from 45% or 26.4 million people in 2011.

The census is the once-a-decade procedure of collecting data about the population to provide detailed information about national demographics.

Census Day 2021
A person completing their Census form online (Victoria Jones/PA)

Census 2021 director Jon Wroth-Smith said the survey was taken in the “unique circumstances” of a pandemic and during a time of lockdown, which may have influenced the results.

For example, there were fewer unpaid carers for those with health difficulties or disabilities but an increase in the proportion of people providing more hours of care.

This could be explained by those who previously shared responsibilities with someone else taking on the role alone due to a reduction in household mixing, he said.

“There will be further insights from the census to follow as we look at health, disability and unpaid care by topics such as deprivation and other protected characteristics, which will give us an even clearer picture across England and Wales,” Mr Wroth-Smith said.

In England, there were decreases in the proportion of people reporting good health (from 34.8% in 2011 to 34.2% to 2021), bad health from (4.6% to 4.1%) and very bad health (1.4% to 1.2%).

The North East was the region in England with the highest proportion of people reporting very bad health, at 1.6% of the population.

London’s Kensington was the healthiest area with 58% reporting very good health (Alamy/PA)

In Wales, there was an increase in people reporting good health (from 31.4% in 2011, to 32.5% in 2021) and decreases in the proportion of people who reported bad health (from 6.0%, to 5.1%) and very bad health (from 1.9% to 1.6%).

At the local authority level, Kensington was the healthiest area with 58% reporting very good health, while Stoke on Trent had the lowest proportion of people in the same category at 40.2%.

In both England and Wales, a smaller age-standardised proportion of people were disabled at 17.7% down from 19.3% and 21.1% down from 23.4% respectively.

But in England a larger number of people were disabled, at 9.8 million compared with 9.4 million in 2011.

In Wales, there were 670,000 disabled people in 2021 as compared with 696,000 in 2011.

The figures do not take into account disabled people who did not or could not complete the census survey.

To identify disability in England and Wales, the census asked people whether they have any physical or mental health conditions or illnesses lasting or expected to last 12 months or more.

Stoke on Trent had the lowest proportion of people in good health at 40.2% (Alamy/PA)

If they answered yes, a further question on whether those conditions reduce the ability to carry out day-to-day activities was presented.

In England and Wales, an estimated five million usual residents provided unpaid care in 2021.

This represented an age-standardised proportion of 9.0% – a drop from 11.4% or 5.8 million in 2011.

However, there were more people providing 20 to 49 hours of unpaid care a week – from 1.5% or 775,000 people in 2011 to 1.9% or a million in 2021.

The proportion of carers doing 50 or more hours a week unpaid also increased from 2.7% or 1.4 million people in 2011 to 2.8%  or 1.5 million people in 2021.

