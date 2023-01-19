Louis ‘mad about rugby’, Kate reveals as she meets wheelchair World Cup winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Louis ‘mad about rugby’, Kate reveals as she meets wheelchair World Cup winners

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 4.01pm
The Princess of Wales hosts a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in recognition of their success at the recent Rugby League World Cup (Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA)
The Princess of Wales hosts a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in recognition of their success at the recent Rugby League World Cup (Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA)

The Princess of Wales has said her youngest son Louis is a keen rugby player as she joined England’s wheelchair rugby league team to celebrate their World Cup title.

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football League, hosted a reception for the team at Hampton Court Palace on Thursday afternoon to mark the victory in November’s tournament, which was England’s first since the inaugural competition in 2008.

Kate said she, William and their three children had watched the final on television, in which England narrowly defeated France 28-24.

She laughed as she told the England team: “You’ve set the bar high haven’t you? Which is good.”

Asked whether her children were interested in rugby, she said: “We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around.”

The princess added: “I do it all: whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with the children before school.”

Kate then beamed as the players invited her and her family to join them in training.

England Wheelchair Rugby League team royal reception
The Princess of Wales arrives at the reception at Hampton Court Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’d love to come and play,” she said. “There’s no excuse now. We’re going to have to have a family training session.”

Kate, who took over the Duke of Sussex’s former role as England’s rugby league patron in February last year, spoke to players, their partners and the coaching staff in the palace’s garden room before posing with the World Cup trophy.

She then joined the full team for a squad photograph, saying: “I’m really proud and really grateful we got this opportunity, and best of luck for the training and the season and I promise I’m going to come and see you for some games.”

England Wheelchair Rugby League team royal reception
The Princess of Wales with Josie Hill (left), James Simpson and coach Tom Cold (right) with the Rugby League WheelchairWorld Cup trophy (Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA)

Head coach Tom Coyd said Kate told him that Louis in particular was a fan of the sport.

He told the PA news agency: “She said Louis is doing tag rugby at school. She was saying that it is quite basic at the minute, that he is just getting to grips with the passing and the running around.

“But when you are four-and-a-half you just want to get the ball and run in any direction.

“She actually said that he recognised quite a lot of the crossover with the rugby that he is doing because in tag rugby you have tags on your hips and in our sport we have tags on our shoulders.

The Princess of Wales revealed her son Louis enjoys playing tag rugby
The Princess of Wales revealed her son Louis enjoys playing tag rugby (PA)

“I just think she and her family connected really well.”

Coyd added: “She said it would be great for us to go and do an engagement session at the school where her children attend.”

England player James Simpson, who retired after the World Cup, told PA he was visited by the then-Prince of Wales in hospital in 2009 after losing both his legs above the knee in an IED explosion in Afghanistan, where he was serving as a lance corporal in the Yorkshire Regiment.

England v France – Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup – Final – Manchester Central
England’s Tom Halliwell lifts the trophy with team-mates after victory in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final match at Manchester Central (PA)

Simpson said: “That is what started my journey really of getting into wheelchair rugby league three-and-a-half years later and that was a huge turning point for me.

“It gave me that teamwork, that camaraderie that I lost when I got injured. Going out there in your England shirt and singing the national anthem is absolutely incredible for me as an ex-soldier.”

