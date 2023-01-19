Suspect arrested months after discovery of gunshot and acid attack victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suspect arrested months after discovery of gunshot and acid attack victim

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 5.50pm
Liam Smith was found on a residential street in Wigan having been shot and subjected to an acid attack. (Family Handout/PA)
Liam Smith was found on a residential street in Wigan having been shot and subjected to an acid attack. (Family Handout/PA)

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder months after a body was found dumped in a residential street in Wigan having been shot and subjected to an acid attack.

According to a statement by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the 35-year-old was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday, and has been taken into custody as detectives investigate the killing of Liam Smith.

Mr Smith, 38, was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body on November 24, last year.

The force has executed four warrants and 28 premises searches as part of the murder inquiry so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.

“This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

“Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police.

“I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.”

In a brief statement released through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force. Information can be given to police through LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25/11/2022.

Information can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

