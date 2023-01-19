Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over new government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over new government

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 6.29pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday, the two allies’ highest level in-person talks since Israel’s most right-wing government ever took power last month.

Mr Sullivan’s visit comes amid unease in Washington over Mr Netanyahu’s policies and over several members of his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition, which is already taking a hard line against the Palestinians and is expected to ramp up construction in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Later on Thursday, Mr Sullivan met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who appealed to the Biden administration to stop the Israeli government from pressing ahead with escalatory measures against the Palestinians.

The new Israeli coalition’s policies “are destroying the remaining chances of achieving peace and stability in the region,” Mr Abbas told Mr Sullivan, according to a statement from his office.

United States Israel
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan (Susan Walsh/AP/PA)

He urged the United States “to intervene before it is too late to stop these unilateral measures”.

In Jerusalem, a statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office said the two discussed Iran’s nuclear programme and ways to broaden normalisation agreements reached under the Trump administration with four Arab countries.

“I’ve known President (Joe) Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel,” Mr Netanyahu told Mr Sullivan, according to footage released from the meeting. “We see you as a trusted partner in matters of assuring security and, of course, advancing peace.”

Mr Sullivan told Mr Netanyahu that Mr Biden’s “commitment to the state of Israel is bone deep”, a “commitment that’s rooted in shared history, shared interests and shared values”.

Israel’s new government has already proved to be a headache for the Biden administration, with extremist Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visiting a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and the coalition taking combative steps against the Palestinian Authority that run counter to Mr Biden’s efforts to boost US-Palestinian relations.

Mr Netanyahu told Mr Sullivan that the measures, including halting Palestinian construction in parts of the West Bank and withholding badly needed tax revenues from the PA that Israel collects on its behalf, represented a necessary response to the Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation.

From Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, Mr Abbas stressed to Mr Sullivan the importance of the US exerting pressure on Israel to halt its settlement construction and its “daily killings and incursions into Palestinian cities and towns”.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military arrest raid into a Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday. Last year was the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in 18 years.

Mr Abbas also called on Mr Sullivan to reverse the Trump administration’s punitive steps against the Palestinians by restoring the US Consulate in Jerusalem that oversees American ties to Palestinians in the West Bank and reopening the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s office in Washington.

Israel’s new far-right government and a potential escalation in the decades-old conflict is an unwelcome complication for a Biden national security team seeking to shift attention away from the Middle East and toward rivals like China and Russia.

It also comes as Republicans take control of the House of Representatives and are eager to cast Mr Biden as unfriendly to Israel ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Israel Palestinians
Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government (Atef Safadi/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

US officials have previously expressed concerns about at least two far-right senior Cabinet ministers, Mr Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who have expressed vehement anti-Palestinian views in the past.

Nonetheless, Washington has said it will engage with Mr Netanyahu’s government based on its policies and not on personalities.

Mr Ben-Gvir, a politician known for anti-Arab vitriol and provocative stunts, is the minister of national security, a powerful position that puts him in charge of Israel’s police force.

Mr Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, which shares anti-Palestinian and anti-gay views, oversees the Israeli defence body in charge of Palestinian civil affairs.

Mr Sullivan also met senior Israeli security officials, including the head of the Mossad.

He and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi held virtual discussions with their Bahraini and Emirati counterparts about how to deepen cooperation in “clean energy, emerging technology, regional security, and commercial relations,” the White House said.

Israel normalised ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in US-backed agreements in 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented